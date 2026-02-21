Mercy Johnson’s Asiwaju Cap, by Emmanuel Aziken

Aziken

Nollywood star Mercy Johnson-Okojie’s appointment as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy to Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo marks more than a routine celebrity crossover into government.

It is a signpost of Nigeria’s evolving political culture, where fame, narrative power and emotional connection increasingly shape political legitimacy and governance communication.

In a media-saturated democracy, celebrities have become political actors, not merely endorsers, but conveyors of meaning, mobilisers of sentiment, and participants in the machinery of power.

Johnson-Okojie’s transition reflects this shifting terrain.

For years, her political presence was perceived largely through the prism of her marriage to Prince Odion Okojie, the lawmaker representing Esan North East/Esan South East Federal Constituency. She embodied the archetype of the supportive political spouse: dignified, visible, yet not overtly political.

Her public persona, cultivated through decades of acting and philanthropy, resonated with audiences across class and ethnic divides, giving her a soft influence that politicians often struggle to attain.

Her appointment in Edo alters that equation. She is no longer simply adjacent to power; she is entering the power architecture itself. As Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy, her mandate transcends symbolism. The role sits at the intersection of communication strategy, public persuasion and political branding.

In an era where governance is mediated through narratives, optics and digital engagement, this position is central. It requires translating bureaucratic policy into relatable stories, managing crises in real time and shaping public perception in a politically contested environment.

This is not Johnson-Okojie’s first encounter with governance structures. Her earlier appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment, Arts and Culture under former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello introduced her to public administration.

That role offered insight into policy implementation, stakeholder engagement and the constraints of public office. The Edo appointment, however, places her closer to the political frontlines. Public engagement is inherently political; it deals with persuasion, trust-building and legitimacy.

Her trajectory mirrors a global pattern. In the United States, actors like Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger transitioned from Hollywood to political office. In Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky moved from television comedy to the presidency.

Across Africa, celebrities increasingly influence electoral outcomes through endorsements, activism and direct political participation. The logic is straightforward: celebrities command attention, shape discourse and carry emotional capital that politicians often lack.

Nigeria has seen several Nollywood figures make similar transitions, though with mixed outcomes. Veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo served as Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State, becoming one of the earliest examples of a Nollywood star in executive office.

Desmond Elliot has served multiple terms in the Lagos State House of Assembly, though his political career has been controversial and has tested the durability of celebrity goodwill. Bob Manuel Udokwu served as Special Adviser on Creative Industries in Anambra State, while Ali Nuhu, widely regarded as the face of Kannywood, has been appointed to several national cultural boards and committees.

Funke Akindele went further by contesting as deputy governorship candidate in Lagos State, signalling a willingness among entertainers to seek elective office rather than remain behind the scenes.

Yet Nigeria’s experience with celebrity politics has been uneven. While celebrities wield enormous cultural influence, only a few have leveraged their platforms for sustained civic mobilisation. Many remain episodic political participants—appearing during campaigns, lending their faces to rallies, and retreating into apolitical branding afterward. Structural constraints, fear of alienating fans and Nigeria’s polarised political climate have discouraged consistent political engagement.

As a result, celebrity activism has often been symbolic rather than transformative.

Johnson-Okojie’s appointment therefore raises questions about the future of celebrity political agency in Nigeria. Will she become a conduit for meaningful public dialogue, or will her role be primarily performative?

Public Engagement and Advocacy, if properly defined, could enable her to bridge the gap between government and citizens—particularly young Nigerians who consume politics largely through social media and entertainment platforms. But it also risks becoming a tool for political branding, where celebrity charisma substitutes for substantive engagement.

There is symbolism in the broader political theatre surrounding her appointment.

Governor Okpebholo’s directive that aides visibly align with President Bola Tinubu by wearing the signature Asiwaju cap is a reminder that political optics matter.

Such gestures are not merely fashion statements; they signal loyalty, ideological alignment and party identity. Johnson-Okojie’s navigation of this branded political space will be closely watched. Her brand has been built on relatability and cultural neutrality; overt partisan symbolism could recalibrate her public image.

Balancing authenticity with political loyalty will be one of her greatest challenges. Celebrities derive influence from perceived independence and connection with ordinary people.

Political appointees, however, operate within hierarchical structures that demand discipline and alignment. How Johnson-Okojie reconciles these dynamics will shape both her political effectiveness and her cultural capital.

Her journey also highlights Nollywood’s growing soft power. Nollywood is one of Nigeria’s most influential cultural exports, shaping perceptions of identity, morality and social norms across Africa and the diaspora.

As its stars enter political spaces, they carry this soft power into the realm of hard politics. This convergence could redefine political communication, especially in a country where trust in institutions is fragile and emotional narratives often trump policy detail.

However, the increasing presence of celebrities in governance raises concerns.

Fame does not equate to policy expertise. While communication is crucial, governance requires technical knowledge, institutional understanding and accountability frameworks. Celebrity appointments must therefore be accompanied by institutional capacity building to avoid reducing governance to spectacle.

Moreover, the Nigerian case illustrates a paradox: celebrities have vast mobilising potential, yet they have rarely deployed it for sustained civic education or democratic participation. With few exceptions—such as advocacy around #EndSARS or philanthropic campaigns—celebrity-driven citizen mobilisation remains limited. Johnson-Okojie’s new role presents an opportunity to challenge this pattern by using her platform to foster participatory governance, amplify citizen voices and demystify policy processes.

Ultimately, Mercy Johnson-Okojie’s appointment is a microcosm of a broader transformation. Politics is no longer confined to party offices and legislative chambers; it is performed across screens, social media feeds and cultural narratives. As Nollywood’s influence intersects with Nigeria’s political structures, the lines between entertainment, persuasion and governance will continue to blur.

The applause for celebrity politicians may be loud, but scrutiny will be louder. Johnson-Okojie’s transition from screen icon to political actor will test the possibilities and limits of celebrity politics in Nigeria. Her story signals that Nigeria’s political future will increasingly be shaped not just by career politicians and technocrats, but by cultural figures whose power lies in storytelling, visibility and emotional resonance. In that convergence of soft power and hard politics lies both opportunity and risk—for democracy, governance and the evolving role of celebrities in public life.