By Dirisu Yakubu & Olaoluwa Enoch

A mammoth crowd of supporters, yesterday, stormed the Wadata House, National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as Segun Showunmi, spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar 2019 Presidential Campaign Organisation, picked the nomination form for the Ogun State governorship election in 2023.

Similarly, convener of the Lagos4Lagos, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor also, yesterday, obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms to vie for the governorship seat in Lagos State on the platform of the PDP.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Showunmi said: “I expect that we are going to use this contest to show and inspire younger people that democracy is about bringing up ideas that can then be interrogated by, firstly, the collegiate, who will become the delegates.

“I have been going around with a bold idea, a brand new deal. Why? Because think about it, should we become a political party or a country that runs democracy, where people who are considered extremely rich are the only ones who will have the courage to step forward?

“If the people give me the opportunity, they will like precisely where I want to take them. But I always say, nothing is more difficult to achieve than a new order.”

Also speaking at the party’s headquarters, Adediran said: “What Lagos needs right now is that breath of fresh air, and that is what I represent, a breath of fresh air in the sense that I haven’t been appointed before, I haven’t been elected before. I have been on the sideline, watching and studying the situation and whatever you see us doing today, is a result of thorough research on how to play the game.”

On why he is interested in governing the state, Adediran said: “Everybody knows that this is a call to service. To be a governor of any state, you don’t have access to your foreign accounts anymore, pull yourself out of your businesses, even if you have business interest anywhere, you first pull yourself out of those businesses.

“We are ready to put in our best to make sure that the wealth of Lagos is seen on the streets of Lagos and is felt by the people of Lagos.”

Also, the son of former chairman, Board of Trustees of the PDP, Tony Anenih, Ose Anenih has picked nomination forms to contest the Esan North-East and South-East federal constituency seat at the House of Representatives.

Anenih promised to provide water for his people if elected to represent them.