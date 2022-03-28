…Says zoning, rotation initiated by PDP founding fathers

…Contest has been thrown open, but…

…PDP won’t preempt zoning c’ttee’s recommendation —Ologunagba

By Dapo Akinrefon & Dirisu Yakubu

SOME leaders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have urged the party hierarchy to tread with caution over its decision to throw open the presidential contest to aspirants seeking to carry the party’s flag in 2023.

Multiple sources told Vanguard that the PDP cannot afford to throw the presidential ticket open to all aspirants, warning that it might have dire consequences on the party’s chances.

Ahead of its May 28 presidential primary, a three-member zoning committee was set up at the end of its 95th National Executive Committee, NEC, last week.

The 37-man committee, chaired by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, is expected to either advise the party to zone the presidential ticket or throw same open to all, ahead of the 2023 poll.

The committee is expected to recommend to the party whether zoning would help it return to power at the centre in 2023 or not.

It is expected to submit its recommendation to the leadership of the party next week.

Zoning, rotation initiated by PDP founding fathers

But a big-wig of the party, who is also a member of the committee, told Vanguard in confidence, that those clamouring for the contest to be thrown open are not sincere.



The source urged the leadership of the party to take a stand on the controversy surrounding zoning.

Another source said not taking a position on zoning will mean the party going against the founding fathers of the PDP.

The source said: “Some are saying there is no need for zoning, while some are saying there is need for zoning. That is the heart beat of the party. That is the major issue for the party to resolve. The constitution of our party is clear, Section 3, Page 5 states that zoning and rotation of elective positions are imperative. So, you cannot wish it away.

“For the party to be quiet is very dangerous, the party must make a statement, that is why this committee was setup and there is a representative from across the country. We have to properly organise otherwise this party will die. We will insist on due process.”

Asked whether the party will look at the mood of the country before throwing up its presidential candidate, the PDP leader said: “Whether the mood of the country or not, is it justifiable that a Hausa/Fulani has just completed eight years. You see, what our people do not realise there could be a new political party that can produce the president, that was not in our equation. Now that it has happened, are we going to discountenance it and say it is not in our party? That is a joke.

“That argument falls flat on its face. What kind of argument is that? So, those are issues which we must address.”

Contest can’t be thrown open

On whether the contest may be thrown open, the leader said: “It cannot be thrown open. What that means is it is going against the reason the founding fathers decided that there should be zoning and rotation. In the First Republic, you had the majority having their way and the minorities remain onlookers and it created so much friction in the land. That friction led to the first coup, the civil war before the military came in. Is that what we want to go back to because we want to satisfy some few hands?

“These are serious issues. Do they want another Hausa/Fulani man to be at the saddle for another eight years to now make it 16 years?

“So, the contest cannot be thrown open. That will not be our zoning solution. We know we have some traitors in the house but who will the party campaign to in the south? Are we going to tell the south that we have brought in another northerner for president? It won’t work. It is an issue that must be handled well. If the northerners are not going to listen because they believe they are the only ones that can produce, then, let us go our separate ways. This is serious.

“The APC does not have anything to sell to Nigerians but because they have zoned the presidency to the south, how would the people feel?

“That is why those of us who are members of the zoning committee must reason nationally, there should be no emotional issue there because it is the future of this country that is being defined. Justice is like a river that will not go dry.”

Contest has been thrown open but…

Another party source told Vanguard that the contest has been thrown open “because aspirants have been collecting forms.”

The source, however, explained that though a zoning committee has been set up, the report of the committee will decide the direction of the party on zoning.

The source said: “After the committee submits its report, the party will now take a position on zoning. For now, aspirants are collecting forms in anticipation that if it is zoned to the South-South, who will emerge if nobody has obtained forms. Aspirants are collecting forms in anticipation that the presidency will be zoned to their region.

“It is after the presidency is zoned that those who collected forms will sit and decide who to support. As you know, some politicians collect forms because they want to be participants or for negotiations. You cannot rule these out.”

PDP won’t preempt zoning c’ttee’s recommendation—Spokesperson

When contacted, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said no official position would be taken until the panel is done with the assignment.

In a telephone chat with Vanguard, Ologunagba said whatever the committee comes up with would be taken to NEC “which will guide us accordingly.”

He said: “We don’t want to preempt the committee. Their recommendation will be taken to NEC, which will guide us accordingly. Of course, the calls to zone here and there will be taken into consideration and a position will be taken that is good not just for PDP but for Nigeria at large.”

