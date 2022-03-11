By Gabriel Olawale

A broad coalition including influential members of the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has declared support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as their preferred successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Declaring their intention under the umbrella body ‘Osinbajo Global Movement Coalition’ at a Wednesday meeting in Lagos, the group said that the Vice President has demonstrated his capacity to address the country’s lingering problems, especially in the areas of security and the economy.

In a statement, the Coordinator of the Democratic Reformers in Lagos, Alhaji Dada Adetigba urged the party, APC, to deliver the Osinbajo candidacy.

The group also expressed readiness to invest personal resources in the goal of persuading the Vice President to formally join the race and the prosecution of his campaign in all the 36 states of the country.

The Osinbajo Global Movement Coalition joins other independent and youth-led coalitions that have sprung up organically across the country indicating their preference for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and charging him to join the 2023 race.

One of such groups is the Democratic Reformers led and coordinated in Lagos by Alhaji Dada Adetigba.

They are also calling on Prof. Osinbajo to vie for the Presidential ticket on the basis of continuity and the edge his experience as Vice President gives him over all the other aspirants that have expressed interest in the position.