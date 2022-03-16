…says I am only Nigerian running for president, others hiding

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed he had a discussion with President Muhammadu Buhari to succeed him after his tenure in 2023.

Tinubu made the disclosure in a meeting with the APC members in the House of Representatives on Wednesday while formally informing them of his ambition to run for president of Nigeria.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State said that he was the only Nigerian, most qualified that was running for the President, saying that others were hiding.

According to him, President Buhari during the discussion “joyfully and enthusiastically” asked him to come out for them to see how he will promote his democratic credentials.