By Benjamin Njoku

Afro-pop legend, Innocent ‘2face’ Idibia, and his wife, Annie yesterday renewed their marital vows to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

Annie and 2face got married in May 2012 and they have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia. They had their star-studded wedding ceremony in Dubai in March, 2013.

2face and Annie decided to take their love further by renewing their wedding vows after the couple almost parted ways last year after a messy fight they had that involved both families. At a point, 2face had to jet out of the country to have peace of mind. Interestingly, their love weathered all the storms.

The singer later extended the olive branch by apologizing to his wife on his birthday after he warned intruders to steer clear of his martial crisis.

Against all odds, the couple went to the altar to profess their love for each other and to renew their vows to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

According to Annie, the renewal of their marital vows was very intimate even though they also wanted to share it with the world on their reality show, Young, Famous and African.

In an Instagram post yesterday, Annie promised to post photos and videos of the “very intimate” ceremony soon. She added that her vulnerability isn’t weakness as she believes being brave is strength.

“Yes fam, a guy (2Baba) and I renewed our vows. 10 years anniversary! “It was very intimate but we wanted to also share it with the whole world. I’ll post pics and videos.

“Enjoy the show, but don’t judge me too much,” Annie wrote on IG.

However, this is coming shortly after videos emerged, where Annie recounted how hurt she felt when she realized that 2face had other children before they had their first child together.

Featuring in a new reality TV show, ‘Young, Famous and African’, which premiered on Thursday, Annie stated that her first child was 2Baba’s fifth, adding that she faced so much embarrassment.

Late last year, Annie had a social media ‘war’ with the Idibias as she accused her husband of spending time with his baby mama when he travelled abroad.

Meanwhile, conversational actor, Uche Maduagwu has cautioned her to desist from embarrassing her husband, noting that “no marriage is perfect.”

In an Instagram post, Maduagwu wrote: “Dear Annie, what do you gain by reminding the public of your #husband’s past? I have supported your emotional outburst in the past but it is now getting so awkward and preposterously childish to say the least.”