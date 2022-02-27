President Buhari at the senate as he signs electoral act bill

By Olayinka Ajayi

A pressure group, Ndigbo Lagos has called for honest implementation of the Electoral Act 2022 by all stakeholders to make 2023 polls credible.

In a statement, President-General of the group, Gen. Obi Umahi, Rtd. said that the new law was a response to lessons of two decades of the nation’s democratic experience.

“For us the electoral bill is a response to many lessons we have learnt over the past two decades of our democratic experiences and we think that without the electoral Act in place, the conduct of the 2023 general elections would be in serious danger of being compromised.

“By signing this Electoral bill into law, it is expected that its honest implementation by all stakeholders ,INEC, political parties, politicians, judiciary, security agencies, Nigerian voters, CSOs will jointly and severally do stuff according to the extant laws to correct ills and shames of our previous elections across the country,” he said.



Vanguard News Nigeria