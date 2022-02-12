LEFT: Nyesom Wike, Se- Ibidokibo of Kalabari land (He who does good things for Kalabari people)

RIGHT: Rotimi Amaechi, Dan Amanar Daura (the trusted son of Daura).

By Emma Aziken

On a day Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State said the South will soon come out with a strong position over the 2023 Presidential election, his estranged brother Rotimi Amaechi was frolicking with political leaders in the North 1,150 kilometers away in Daura, Katsina State as their battle turned into a new dimension.

The Minister of Transportation, who was also a two-term Governor of Rivers State was in the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari to receive the traditional title of Dan Amanar Daura.

Amaechi and Wike, until now, have not disclosed their intention to run for the presidency.

While Amaechi is counting on his role in bringing Buhari to power to appeal to the North, Wike is expecting his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to zone the position to the South.

Like Wike, Amaechi has the strong political machinery of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to contend with if he was to throw his hat into the race. There is also the Vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo lurking around with the already several endorsements even when he has not made his intentions known.

If Tinubu or Osinbajo were to step down for each other, will Amaechi be able to contend with them without the support of the President?

For Wike, he has former Vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, former Kwara State Governor, Bukola Saraki etc to contend with for the PDP ticket.

Interestingly, Atiku, Tambuwal and Saraki were members of the APC who helped bring Buhari to power in 2015 on the notion that it was the turn of the North to produce the President.

Now that very many believe it is the turn of the South, Wike and so many Nigerians are beginning to wonder whether the trio are not been selfish.

Wike has been moving round the country sounding on the damage it will cause the country if the North is made to retain power in 2023, making the fight for the PDP ticket interesting.

According to Wike “The day the South will speak, Nigeria will shake. We believe in the unity of this country, but nobody can threaten us. Nobody should threaten us. We believe in the unity of Nigeria and unity of Nigeria must continue.

Amaechi may have used the many development strides carried out by his ministry to woo the north to back him when he was turbaned on Saturday, an issue that apparently caught the attention of Wike as he opened up another front in their battle.

Wike used the occasion of a grand reception organised in his honour the same Saturday by the people of Kalabari ethnic nationality at Abalama in Asari Toru Local Government Area to lampoon Rivers politicians serving in the President Buhari’s administration for their gross inability to attract federal government projects to the State.

This apparently is a reference to Amaechi who is building the University of Transportation in Daura, while also constructing the Kano – Maradi rail line which connects the people of Daura to the Niger Republic.

Coming back home, Wike may have used the conferment of the traditional title of Se- Ibidokibo of Kalabari land (He who does good things for Kalabari people), performed by the Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Gboko Desreal Bob-manuel to send a message of his acceptability by the Riverine people.

For both former friends, the fight for relevance is becoming testy with political survival post 2023 at the back of their minds.

Any mistake, one or both of them may become politically irrelevant soon. Who knows, they may still come together for relevance sake!

Vanguard News Nigeria