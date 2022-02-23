By Sylvester Kwentua

The national president of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Victor Okhai, has revealed that in the Nigeria movie industry, one can find highly trained professionals, who decided to keep aside what they studied, to venture into Nollywood because of their passion for the movie industry.

He made this revelation on Tuesday, when delegates from digital television giant, Multichoice Nigeria, paid him and his team a courtesy visit at the DGN Secretariat in Surulere, Lagos.

The purpose of the visit, according to the head of the Multichoice Nigeria delegates, Caroline Oghuma, Executive Head, Corporate affairs, MultiChoice Nigeria, was to introduce the new Multichoice Nigeria executives to the DGN, and to also build a professional working relationship.

“The main reason of this meeting is to introduce the new executives of Multichoice Nigeria to you and to build a closer relationship.” Caroline told the guild.

Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head, Content and Channels, West Africa, further stressed the importance of their visit to the guild.

“it is time for Multichoice to work together with the industry; time to start collaborating and stop paying lips service. Africa Magic’s goal is to further the creative industry and Multichoice can’t do it alone. We need people like you. Africa Magic is promising to be more accessible.” She said.

Responding to them, Victor Okhai expressed his appreciation for their visit, while pointing out some issues he would wish they looked into.

“This visit signals a new dawn for both of us and it will benefit all parties involved. Multichoice believed in us when nobody did and we are grateful. They have helped build the guild over the years. When they thought of starting Tinsel, Multichoice sent 14 of us for training in South Africa. I was also involved in the production of ‘Doctors Quarters.’ DGN and Multichoice have an history both on an individual level and as a body, it is a mutual agreement. But along the line, there have been some mistrust, which is why the visit is welcome and we won’t take this for granted.” he stated.

The Multichoice team also spoke about how they have been able to build capacity for the industry, with their academy, the Multichoice Talent Factory, MTF. They also proposed to send students of the academy to become members of the guild.

Other members of the Multichoice Nigeria team in attendance are, Atinuke Babatunde, Academy Director, MultiChoice Talent Factory West Africa, Tolulope Olowo-Okere, Program manager, MultiChoice Talent Factory, Akaoma Onyeonoru: CSI Specialist, Corporate Affairs, MultiChoice Nigeria and Jadesola Bashorun, Personal Assistant to the Executive Head, Content and Channels West Africa.

The DGN team who was led by their president, also had other respected members like veteran movie maker, Zeb Ejiro, OON, Matthias Obahiahbon, Fidelis Duker, Bond Emeruwa, Uzodinma Okpechi, Perekeme Odon, amongst others, at the meeting.