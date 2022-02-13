By Theodore Opara

WITH love in the air, the foremost auto dealer, Coscharis Motors Plc is set to delight lovebirds that are customers and prospects through its “On-the-Highway-to-Love” campaign from February 5 to February 15.

According to the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Abiona Babarinde, the company has lined up the following packages for three top winners during the week-long social media campaign including winning couples being serenaded with special couples’ drive experiences in select Coscharis Motors vehicles with transfer to and fro a five star hotel for dinner, accommodation and spa in Lagos.

Babarinde said: “knowing fully well how Nigerians like to celebrate love on Valentine’s day and as the representative of several globally respected auto brands in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors will love to equally celebrate some of our stakeholders during this love season by providing chauffeur-driven vehicles from our brand portfolio on that day for the winning couples.

“We believe this ease of logistics in brand new vehicles for that day even if you are an existing car owner will add to your love story which by extension makes the Coscharis brand part of your home building with an experience in one of our auto brands”.

The online campaign which goes strictly only on Coscharis’ social media platforms, i.e., Facebook, Instagram and Twitter respectively is streamlined to married couples who are expected to recount their special meeting scenario which led to courtship and subsequent marriage.

This should be supported with a picture post of their marriage consummation.

In addition, Coscharis Motors will also offer the top two winners, free service packages on their existing vehicles either bought or not at their aftersales Quicklane facilities at their preferred location in either Yaba or Victoria Island both in Lagos.

Vanguard News