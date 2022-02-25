Brazilian players from both Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv have released a video pleading for help from their home country’s government as they seek to leave Ukraine.

Russia has invaded its neighbouring country, with troops having advanced from several sides under orders of president Vladimir Putin.

Explosions have been reported from across Ukraine, while Putin has said that any outside interference will be met with an “instant” response.

Speaking on behalf of the assembled group of players and wives, Shakhtar centre-back Marlon said: “Hi guys, we’re all gathered here, both Dynamo and Shakhtar players, our families.

“We’re staying at this hotel, in light of the current situation, and we’re asking you for help. There’s a fuel shortage in the city, borders are closed, air space is closed, we can’t leave.

“We’re asking for help from the Brazilian government, we hope you can help by sharing this video and reaching as many people as possible.”

