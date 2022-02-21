By Joseph Erunke



ABUJA–THE Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, said it has concluded arrangements to conduct national assessment on basic education in the country.



The commission’s Executive Secretary, Dr Hamid Bobboyi,who disclosed this,said the exercise would be carried out in line with international standard.

According to a statement by the commission’s Head Public Relations and Protocol,David Apeh,Bobboyi spoke at a five-day workshop for the development of test items for 2022 National Assessment of Learning Achievement in Basic Education (NALABE) in Nigeria held, in Kaduna.



The statement quoted Bobboyi as saying” UBEC and UNICEF have put everything together for the conduct of an internationally accepted lational assessment.”



The workshop, he explained, was aimed at generating the test items in four core subjects in primary 3 and 5 and Junior Secondary School,JSS 2; development of assessment framework that will help to come up with the test blueprint that will guide in test items, objectives and content.



“The workshop will also produce a development test blueprint and generate test items that will be trial tested for standardization,”the statement also said.



The Executive Secretary,who according to the statement, was represented by the commission’s Deputy Executive Secretary,Prof Bala Zakari,said

since the inception of UBEC, the commission,conducted five studies in 2001, 2003, 2006, 2011 and 2017 base on its mandate as enshrined in the UBE act of 2004.



It explained that the national assessment is a survey of schools and learning to provide evidence about learners’ achievement in identified curriculum areas, such as, reading,literacy, mathematics,numeracy, science and other skills, for a clearly defined part of education system.



“In his own remarks, the Director,Quality Assurance, Mallam Mansir Idris,said the commission, in its quest to conduct a national assessment that will be recognized and acceptable by stakeholders nationally and internationally, identified the need to collaborate and work closely with international agencies like, IEA, UNICEF, FCDO, and other agencies involved in large scale assessment for the development and standardized test items.



“He noted that in September 2021,the commission in collaboration with UNICEF and International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA) organized an international workshop on large scale assessment for basic education in Nigeria, “it further read.