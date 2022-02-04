By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha – Ughelli

A suspected Yahoo boy (street name for a person involved in cyber fraud) driving in Lexus 350 jeep, has reportedly crushed three auto mechanics around the Ekiugbo junction, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State axis of the East/West Road.

The driver of a tricycle who was also involved in the accident and four occupants of the Lexus jeep sustained various degrees of injuries during the accident which occured on Thursday.

It was learnt that the deceased mechanics were fixing a broken-down truck along the expressway when they met their untimely death.

Sources said the driver suspected to be a Yahoo boy was driving at top speed while returning from Effurun where he had gone shopping with his friends when he lost control and crushed the deceased mechanics.

The remains of the deceased whose bodies were dismembered have been deposited in a mortuary.

Those who sustained injuries including the suspected yahoo boy were rushed to one of the hospitals in the metropolis for medical attention.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe, confirmed the accident and said three persons died in the accident.

He could, however, not confirm if the driver of the vehicle was a Yahoo boy.

