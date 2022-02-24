By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Thursday, announced that voting on the constitutional amendment will now hold on March 1.

Recalled that the House had earlier in the week slated March 2nd and 3rd for the exercise.

But at the plenary, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila announced a change in the date.

Meanwhile, before adjourning the plenary, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase urged the members to present that day.

“Tuesday will be very busy let us all be here to ensure we discharge our duty”, he said