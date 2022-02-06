.

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

The Senator representing Kebbi central senatorial district, Sen Muhammadu Adamu Alieru has joined the call for power shift to the southern part of Nigeria.

He made the disclosure in an interview with BBC Hausa service monitored by vanguard, according to him, APC was built on the foundation of justice, equity and fairness, therefore, it’s improper to refuse the south presidency after the north has exhausted its eight years on the saddle.

He added that “there was an agreement earlier reached before Buhari came on board as president, it was agreed in Lagos that Buhari should be supported to win due to his integrity, but then he didn’t have enough local governments that can win him presidential elections but based on the agreement, APC supported him, and he won.

“Now by 2023, his tenure will end, so it’s only fair and just to return power to the south and I have no problem with that and I am in support.” Alieru was quoted to have said.

The Kebbi political arrowhead is currently in a running battle with the Kebbi government over the congresses conducted by APC in Kebbi State a few months ago, he accused the Bagudu led administration of not abiding by the agreement reached before the congresses to retain all excos of the party since they have settled for consensus but men loyal to him were dropped which indicated that the state leadership of the party had reneged on an earlier agreement.

