2027 polls: PDP zones presidency to South, says APC won’t play fair

By Luminous Jannamike & Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – TO stand a chance of beating the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and President Bola Tinubu, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, zoned its ticket for the 2027 presidential election to the South.

By so doing, the party side-stepped what it saw as the mistake it made in 2023 when it threw its presidential ticket open, which led to the North producing the national chairman and presidential flagbearer, a development that contributed to its loss of the poll and various crises that are yet to be completely resolved.

After ceding the presidential slot to the South, the PDP retained its existing zoning arrangement that has the North producing national chairman, and confirmed Amb. Iliya Umar Damagum, who has been serving as acting national chairman as substantive national chairman until December 2025.

Yesterday’s decisions were taken after a series of fend-mending parleys of PDP governors, National Caucus, National Working Committee, NWC, among others, between Friday and Sunday.

At one of the meetings, tempers rose and the leaders were locked in a shouting match as National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, reportedly refused to sign the letter inviting the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to monitor the PDP National Convention slated for November in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Practically, the PDP was broken into two camps – the Seyi Makinde and Nyesom Wike camps, which fought fiercely for the soul of the party before the 102nd NEC.

However, party leaders at the meeting who hinted that the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, was absent, said they had resolved to forge a common front because they don’t expect the APC to play fair in 2027.

In readiness for the national convention, members of the NWC and Senator Anyanwu have signed the letter to INEC, with Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State assuring that Governors Peter Mbah (Enugu), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) and Agbu Kefas (Taraba) will not defect to the APC.

However, Mr Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, described as too late, PDP’s decision to zone the presidency to the South.

Victory won’t come by rhetoric alone— Wabara

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, cautioned that the party cannot win the 2027 presidential election through rhetoric alone.

He said unity, sacrifice and inclusivity are vital to securing victory and restoring hope for Nigerians amid the country’s worsening economic and security situation.

Wabara’s message was delivered by former Kaduna State governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, during the 102nd meeting of the NEC.

The meeting brought together party leaders and stakeholders to prepare for the 2027 general elections and the forthcoming National Convention in Ibadan.

Roll call

Those in attendance were former Bauchi State governor, Adamu Muazu; Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi; Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara; former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana; Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa; former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki, SAN; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo; Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun; Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa; Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro; and House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, among others.

Wabara stressed that unity is not optional but essential for the PDP’s survival, saying: “unity is the glue that holds us together, the fuel that drives our progress, and the assurance of victory in 2027.”

Acknowledging the hardship facing Nigerians, Wabara said the PDP has a sacred responsibility to restore dignity and provide solutions to the nation’s problems, stressing the need for reconciliation and inclusion within the party.

“As elders, it is our duty to create room for reconciliation. Where necessary, we must relax some party rules to welcome genuine members back into the fold,” he said

He described this as an act of political maturity and wisdom, stressing that a forgiving and accommodating party would emerge stronger.

Wabara further said the upcoming PDP National Convention in Ibadan will be a turning point for the party and warned that the 2027 elections will not be won by speeches but by collective action.

“This convention is not just an administrative exercise but a defining moment in itself. It is a chance to reaffirm our values, strengthen our structures and project the PDP as the only credible alternative to rescue Nigeria in 2027. Distinguished ladies, the 2027 elections will not be won by rhetoric alone.

“They will be won by a united front, a spirit of sacrifice, a broad platform of inclusion. INEC carries the sacred duty of steering this party towards that goal. As we celebrate today, let us be guided not by what divides us but by what unites us,” he cautioned.

Retaining zoning formula

A communiqué detailing resolutions of the NEC was read by National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, at the end of the meeting.

The NEC, chaired by Damagum, expressed satisfaction with the party’s preparations for its National Convention scheduled for November 15 and 16.

The NEC approved the report of the National Convention Zoning Committee, which recommended retaining all national office positions in their current regions.

Specifically, positions in the Northern region will remain in the North, while those in the Southern region will stay in the South. Additionally, the presidential candidate for the 2027 election has been zoned to the Southern region.

“Having retained the position of the national chairman in the Northern region of the country, the presidential candidate of the party for the 2027 general election is hereby zoned to the Southern region,” the communiqué stated.

NEC also directed the regions to micro-zone positions within their areas for immediate implementation.

Damagum’s confirmation

“In recognition of his efforts in stabilising the party, Amb. Iliya Umar Damagum was confirmed as substantive national chairman of the PDP, effective immediately. His tenure will last until the National Convention in November 2025.

“In recognition of the efforts of the National Working Committee, NWC, under the leadership of the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Umar Damagum, in stabilising the party, NEC hereby ratifies and confirms his appointment as substantive national chairman of the party,” the communiqué read.

Constitution amendment

The NEC received an update from the PDP Constitution Amendment Committee and directed the committee to circulate the draft constitution amendment to various organs and chapters of the party for further inputs.

“NEC received an update from the PDP Constitution Amendment Committee and directed the Committee to circulate the Draft Constitution Amendment to various organs and chapters of the party for further inputs,” the communiqué stated.

Condemnation of APC’s alleged electoral malpractices

The NEC strongly condemned the APC for its alleged use of state-backed intimidation, manipulation, and violence during recent bye-elections. The party particularly criticised the militarisation of elections in Kaduna, Taraba, and Zamfara states.

“NEC condemns the resort by the APC to state capture through state-backed intimidation, manipulation, inducement, coercion, and violence against Nigerians as witnessed in APC’s muzzling of the recent bye-elections in parts of the country.

“NEC particularly expressed dismay and condemned the militarisation of the recent bye-elections, especially in Kaduna and Taraba states as well as Zamfara State where excessive security agencies were deployed in the conduct of run-off election in only five polling units in Kaura Namoda South state constituency,” the communique added.

The party reiterated its determination to reposition itself to regain power in 2027, saying “NEC declares that this action by the APC is a confirmation of APC’s desire to turn our country into a totalitarian one-party state which is a clear and present danger to democracy and the corporate existence of our country.

“NEC reassures Nigerians of PDP’s commitment to democracy and the defense of the interest and well being of all citizens as we work hard to further reposition our party to regain power in 2027.’’

The meeting was adjourned with the next NEC meeting scheduled for October 15, 2025.

All INEC papers signed by NWC– Govs

Meanwhile, PDP governors have confirmed that all mandatory communications to INEC regarding the national convention had been duly signed by the NWC.

The disclosure was made by Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, who also serves as chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, during the NEC meeting held in Abuja.

The announcement comes after initial uncertainty over the convention, following National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu’s reported reluctance to sign the formal notification letter to INEC.

The delay had raised concerns within the party, with suggestions that it may have been linked to consultations or internal disagreements.

“Today, I would say that all the communications to INEC have been signed by our National Working Committee and that we don’t have any determining issue. So, we are navigating and we are working very well and, of course, we’ll do our best to ensure that this party remains united,” Mohammed said.

Enugu, Plateau, Taraba govs not defecting – Mohammed

Governor Mohammed clarified the absence of some PDP governors at the NEC meeting, explaining that the Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, was preoccupied with hosting the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA conference, which drew between 20,000 and 30,000 participants.

According to him, while the Taraba State governor, Kefas Agbu, had to attend to urgent administrative matters, the Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, is part of the Federal Government delegation to Brazil.

“Enugu State governor sent apologies because he is hosting the NBA of about 20,000 to 30,000 guests, and he took permission and, of course, that of Plateau is on the federal government delegation to Brazil. So their absence here is not a show that they have defected or they are defecting. They are all behind you as governors, working with the National Working Committee, the BoT, and other organs of the party.”

Governor Mohammed further warned of alleged external attempts to destabilise the party at the grassroots.

“But I must say, I warn that we have had some remote information that some of our party leaders at the state level may be penetrated by security agencies, so they can cause disaffection. So please, we must remain united,” he cautioned.

We can’t expect APC to play fair — Damagum

In his address, Damagum emphasised the PDP’s resilience in the face of what he described as intimidation and harassment by the APC, pointing to the party’s recent victory in a bye-election where it won a seat previously held by the APC.

“The recent bye-election revealed a familiar pattern of intimidation, harassment, and attempts to subvert the will of the people by the ruling party. Yet, despite this, the PDP prevailed, securing a constituency previously held by the APC.

‘’This victory is not just symbolic; it is proof of our resilience and a foretaste of what will happen in 2027 when we shall reclaim the presidency,” Damagum stated.

He stressed the PDP’s role as the only credible alternative to the APC, capable of restoring hope, equity, and justice to Nigerians, while reminding NEC members of the weight of responsibility the party carried.

Damagum also stressed the PDP’s commitment to internal democracy, inclusivity, and women’s empowerment, insisting that no party had empowered women more than the PDP.

While urging party members to remain vigilant and draw inspiration from the vision of the PDP’s founding fathers and stressing the need to protect Nigeria’s hard-fought democracy, Damagum declared: “I urge everyone to be inspired by the spirit of our founding fathers, reminding us that we must protect our hard-fought democracy, challenge all anti-people policies, and resist any form of intimidation from the APC, as we cannot expect them to play fair.

“The prize for liberty is eternal vigilance. As we deliberate on all matters on the agenda today, let us remember that the PDP is bigger than individuals, factions, and any challenge. This 102nd NEC meeting must mark a decisive step in our journey to rescue Nigeria and restore hope to our people.’’

We didn’t micro-zone leadership positions – Gov Diri

Earlier, Governor Diri of Bayelsa State, the chairman of PDP zoning committee, had clarified that the committee did not engage in micro-zoning specific leadership positions.

He explained that the focus was on zoning offices between the North and South, ahead of the party’s November national elective convention.

Governor Diri made this known while briefing journalists at the end of the PDP zoning committee meeting before the NEC meeting.

Other key members of the committee include Vice Chairman Dauda Lawal, Governor of Zamfara State, and Secretary Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, Governor of Plateau State.

The 44-member committee was inaugurated to allocate key party positions, including the national chairmanship and potentially the presidential ticket for the 2027 general elections. Its mandate is to ensure fairness, equity, and strategic alignment for the party’s electoral success.

Diri said: “Let me clarify; this committee is not a micro-zoning committee. Our focus is on zoning offices to the North and South. I won’t be making any further comments on that matter.

“As for whether our decisions have met the aspirations of those involved, I believe that, by God’s grace and through the collective wisdom of the committee, we have reached a resolution. Ultimately, it will be up to the NEC to decide whether our report has served the interests of the country. They will take the final decision/”

Zoning presidential ticket to South, too late, Wike’s aide tells PDP

Meanwhile, Mr Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, to the Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, described as too late, PDP’s decision to zone the presidency to the South, while retaining the office of the national chairman in the North.

He said the minister and members of the G-5 had now been vindicated by the position they adopted in 2022, noting that the PDP had now gone back to its vomit.

Olayinka added that the current move by the party was an admission of past mistakes.

“Sadly, they know the truth. Wike simply said, take the chairmanship to the South if you want to gain the presidency, but they said no, they must take the two, and the PDP lost!”

According to him, the corrective step is coming rather late in the day.

“They have realised the mistake they made in 2022 and are correcting it in 2025. But is it not too late already, bearing in mind that the only way the zoning can be justified is for the South to conclude its eight years, while the presidency returns to the North in 2031?” Olayinka queried.

Reacting to the NEC’s resolution, Olayinka in a statement, said the development confirmed the position Wike and his allies took in 2022.

“Now that the party has realised its mistake of not listening to Wike and the G-5 in 2022, and has chosen to do what they said, three years after, have they not been vindicated now?” Olayinka queried.

He recalled that Wike and the G-5 had insisted that both the presidential candidate and the national chairman could not come from the same region.