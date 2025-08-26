2027 Presidency: Northern Groups dismiss PDP’s chances over zoning

…Say party broke power rotation agreement in 2023

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Northern political groups have dismissed the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 presidential election, warning that the decision to zone the party’s presidential ticket to the South has further weakened its influence in the North.

The position followed the adoption of the PDP zoning committee’s recommendation at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, which resolved that the South should produce the next presidential candidate of the party.

PDP Has Lost the North – Salihu

Leader of the Arewa Youth Assembly, Salihu Mohammed Danlami, said the PDP lost credibility when it abandoned its power rotation principle in 2023 to field former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, breaking what he described as a gentleman’s agreement.

“There was a gentleman’s agreement on power rotation: eight years in the North, then eight years in the South. In 2019, both APC and PDP fielded northern candidates. Then in 2023, PDP broke the arrangement by abandoning zoning and giving the ticket to Atiku. That was the beginning of the crisis,” he said.

Danlami added that many northerners now see the PDP as weakened and have shifted their support to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“Northerners who are in opposition believe the PDP has lost credibility. Many have already decided to move to the ADC. Today, the PDP is seen by some as little more than a civil society group advocating for others’ interests,” he said.

Zoning to South Will Strengthen Unity – Osuoha

Despite these concerns, PDP Deputy National Legal Adviser, Barrister Okechukwu Osuoha, hailed the zoning decision as a turning point that would unify the party and restore its credibility ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The zoning arrangement is the best step the PDP has taken to stabilise the party and prepare it for victory in 2027. We are putting our house in order, and Nigerians should be assured that the PDP is ready to rescue the country from the poor governance of the APC,” he said.

Osuoha explained that the upcoming elective National Convention in November would build on the decision and cement party unity.

“The process has already started. The zoning committee presented its report on how all party positions, including the presidential ticket, will be zoned, and we adopted it wholeheartedly. We also discussed constitutional amendments. All these decisions show the party is focused, united, and determined to move forward,” he added.

He insisted that zoning was key to inclusiveness and stability, arguing that it would give all regions a sense of belonging.

“Zoning remains the most credible path to unity. It reassures all parts of the country that the party is fair and just. That is why I fully support the zoning arrangement. It is the tool that will help the PDP rescue Nigeria from the APC’s failures in 2027,” Osuoha said.

North Shopping for Credible Candidate from South – Insider

A senior party insider told Vanguard in confidence that the zoning arrangement had shifted northern calculations towards identifying a Southern candidate acceptable to the North, capable of winning in 2027, and willing to serve only one term.

“The truth is that zoning to the South was a necessary compromise. Many of us in the North have realised that the PDP cannot survive another cycle of division over zoning. What we are looking for now is a Southern candidate who can unify the party, defeat Tinubu, and also respect the understanding that power will return to the North by 2031,” the insider said.

The insider identified former President Goodluck Jonathan as the strongest option under consideration, describing him as a tested figure with national appeal and a credible one-term guarantee.

“Former President Jonathan is being seriously considered because he ticks all the boxes. He has national recognition, he has goodwill, and most importantly, he can only serve one term. That gives northern leaders the assurance that power will come back to the North by 2031 without rancour. For us, that is critical,” the source explained.

He dismissed other Southern aspirants who have pledged to serve one term as insincere.

“Many of those who say they will only serve one term are simply playing politics. We do not believe them. Jonathan is the only one who can be trusted to keep that commitment. That is why he is emerging as the consensus choice for many northern leaders,” the insider added.

“Make no mistake, the game is on. The decision to zone the ticket to the South does not mean the North has lost interest. On the contrary, it means the North is repositioning — by backing a Southern candidate that can win now and hand over smoothly in 2031,” he said.

Fresh Leadership to Emerge from Northern PDP – Rufai

Abduljabbar Rufai, a party chieftain from Kano, said Atiku’s dominance during past primaries had prevented other northern leaders from stepping forward.

“For a long time, Atiku overshadowed other northern leaders during PDP primaries. Now that he has resigned of his own free will, there is space for others to step up. In the past, whatever Atiku said was what the North followed in PDP. That is no longer the case,” he said.

He acknowledged that zoning the presidency to the South might affect PDP’s support in parts of the North, but argued that the ruling APC could also lose votes if Atiku runs on another platform.

“Of course, zoning the presidency to the South may affect the PDP’s chances in parts of the North. But the APC will also be affected, especially if Atiku contests under the ADC. At the end of the day, it will depend on who emerges as candidate after the primaries next year,” Rufai added.

Zoning Decision, a Strategic Step for Unity – Osadolor

PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, strongly defended the zoning decision, insisting it was a strategic step to preserve unity and credibility within the party.

“Politics is about interests and aligning those interests with what best serves your people and your region. This support from our northern brothers is about keeping the party free of rancour and fostering unity across all regions. I commend the North for making this sacrifice. But I also urge Southern leaders to rise to the occasion and present their very best candidates,” he said.

He argued that the move was a bold but necessary sacrifice.

“For years, our party has been accused of betraying its principles. Now, by zoning the presidency to the South, the PDP has shown courage and a return to its founding values. This decision will prove to Nigerians that we are still the party of fairness and equity,” Osadolor added.

He dismissed fears that Atiku’s exit could spell the end of the party.

“To say the PDP cannot survive without him is wrong. The PDP is not built around one man. When one person’s time on stage ends, others will step up and perform even better. The PDP will not collapse because one man has left,” he said.

He went further to argue that Atiku’s exit could even rejuvenate the PDP.

“Sometimes, when a dominant figure leaves, it creates space for renewal and fresh energy. This is what will happen in the PDP. Atiku leaving is not the end, it may just be the beginning of a new chapter that makes us stronger,” he said.

Opposition to Zoning Committee Now Water Under the Bridge – Nwachukwu

Meanwhile, Hon. Austin Nwachukwu, Chairman of the PDP State Chairmen Forum, said the zoning decision was binding on all members and no longer a subject of controversy.

Nwachukwu, who also serves as Chairman of the PDP in Imo State, was among those who strongly opposed the zoning committee’s southern consultative meeting held last week in Lagos, even vowing to resist the outcome of the summit.

But following the NEC’s adoption of the zoning report, he now appears to have changed his stance.

“We are PDP. Zoning the presidency is a party decision, and as members, we are all bound by it. Yes, there was some initial opposition, but that is behind us now. The party has taken the right step, and we are satisfied,” he said.