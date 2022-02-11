By Ogalah Ibrahim

Two suspected terrorists on police wanted list have been arrested in Katsina state.

The duo, Abdulrazak Salisu 32, of Unguwar Samanja village and Yahaya Lawal 35, (alias ‘KISKIS’) of Kamfanin Daudawa village, both of Faskari LGA are wanted in connection with the attack on the house of one 50-years-old Bala Hussaini, of Faskari LGA, on 5th August 2021, for armed robbery and the kidnapping of his three children, who were only released after the sum of one million nine hundred thousand naira (N1,900,000) ransom was paid.

The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah paraded the suspect on Friday at the Command’s headquarter while briefing newsmen on recent achievements of the command in the fight against crimes and criminalities.

The suspects were said to have allegedly conspired with the following suspects, now at large to commit the crime: Musa Mai-AK, Idi Gide, Badaru Murnai, Badaru Ibrahim, Habu Haro, Ali Danbarno, and Ibrahim alias “Baba-Iro.”

Meanwhile, in a turn of event, the suspects who were alleged to have confessed earlier to committing the crime, and belonging to the gang of notorious terrorist, Dankarami (alias Gwaska) terrorizing Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto state, have denied involvement in the attack on the house of Bala Hussaini and the kidnapping of his three children.

The duo while entertaining questions from journalists on the attack both reiterated that they were not involved in the attack.

One of the suspects, Salisu, speaking in Hausa said: “Before man and God, I was not involved in the attack on Bala Hussaini’s house, though I am aware of those who attacked his house and kidnapped his children, I don’t have a hand in it. I am being falsely accused of the crime. I am a farmer. My relationship with them is that we live in the same neighborhood before they decided to move to the forest. Though time to time, they come back to the neighbourhood and disappear to the forest again.”

Vanguard News Nigeria