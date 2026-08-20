Lagos police arrest 39 suspects, recover 14 pistols, other weapons

By Esther Onyegbula, Matthew Johnson & Maryflorence Nwabueze

LAGOS — The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 39 suspects and recovered 14 locally made pistols, a live shotgun and other weapons during a series of intelligence-led operations across the state in August.

The operations targeted suspected vandals, armed robbers, cultists and other criminal elements allegedly involved in various offences, including the vandalism and theft of critical government infrastructure.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Fatai Tijani, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the command’s activities, saying the operations also led to the recovery of a truck loaded with cartons of packets, seven cutlasses, 15 knives, 13 bags of suspected illicit substances, a POS machine and a laptop, among other exhibits.

Tijani said the command had continued to rely on intelligence gathering, proactive patrols, surveillance and information from members of the public to disrupt criminal activities across the state.

“Throughout the month of August, our officers and men across the state have continued to respond swiftly to credible information, carrying out targeted operations and disrupting criminal activities in different parts of the state,” he said.

One of the major breakthroughs, according to the police, was the arrest of nine suspects allegedly involved in the vandalism and theft of iron materials from the newly constructed coastal road infrastructure.

The suspects were arrested on August 17 following intelligence gathering and investigations into repeated vandalism of the road project.

Police said vandalised iron materials were recovered during the operation, while preliminary investigations linked the suspects to the alleged theft of materials from the infrastructure.

Tijani said detectives had obtained statements from the suspects and were collaborating with relevant authorities to ensure that anyone found responsible for the destruction and theft of public infrastructure was prosecuted.

Suspects arrested over Tiamiyu Bridge vandalism

In a separate operation, the command arrested a suspected vandal over the alleged theft of government-installed CCTV camera cables and iron materials around Tiamiyu Bridge.

The suspect allegedly confessed during interrogation to vandalising the infrastructure and disclosed that CCTV cables and iron materials had been stolen from the bridge and adjoining areas.

He also allegedly told investigators that he had been involved in the activity for several months and sold the vandalised copper wires.

Quantities of copper wires and iron materials were recovered from him.

The police also arrested Olamide Suleiman during a search operation around the bridge after he was allegedly found with a locally made pistol concealed inside a bag.

According to the command, Suleiman subsequently led operatives to another location where a double-barrelled gun was recovered from the roof of a building.

Another suspect, identified as Ibrahim Abidoglu, popularly known as Sihon, was also arrested in connection with alleged vandalism. Police said investigation was ongoing to establish his level of involvement and identify other members of the suspected group.

The command further disclosed the arrest of a suspected trailer driver over the alleged diversion of a vehicle and its cargo.

According to the police, the suspect diverted the vehicle and its load from the original destination to another location.

Acting on credible information and after reviewing available video footage, operatives moved to the location and arrested the driver, while the vehicle and its contents were recovered.

The suspect allegedly initially denied involvement but later told investigators that he acted on the instruction of his employer.

Police said other persons at the scene fled when operatives arrived, while the suspect was assisting investigators with information that could lead to the arrest of others allegedly involved in the diversion.

Cultists, armed robbery suspects arrested

The command also reported the arrest of two suspected vandals following intelligence on alleged criminal activities at a construction site in the Lekki area.

The suspects were apprehended at the site, while investigations were launched to determine their roles and identify other members of the alleged group.

In another operation, police responded to a distress call over the gathering of about 50 persons in the Ijeshatedo area.

According to the command, intelligence indicated that the gathering involved suspected cult members who had assembled to initiate a new member.

Operatives stormed the area and arrested three suspects.

Police said preliminary investigations indicated that some of those arrested had recently assumed leadership positions in the group following the alleged death of its former leader.

The suspects remained in custody as investigation continued.

The command also said six suspects were arrested following intelligence on alleged possession of firearms by suspected armed robbers.

Two locally made pistols were recovered during the operation.

Tijani said the arrests and recoveries reflected the command’s determination to prevent criminals from gaining the upper hand through intelligence-led policing, surveillance, patrols and collaboration with members of the public.

He expressed particular concern over the vandalism of critical infrastructure, including Tiamiyu Bridge and the newly constructed coastal road, saying such acts caused financial losses and threatened projects designed to improve transportation, connectivity and economic activities.

“The command will not allow criminals to undermine these development efforts,” he warned.

The commissioner commended police personnel for their professionalism and dedication, while appreciating community leaders, government agencies and other stakeholders for providing timely information.

He said the command would continue to work with the Ministry of Works and other relevant agencies to strengthen security around critical infrastructure and ongoing government projects.

Tijani warned that the command would not allow Lagos to become a safe haven for vandals, armed robbers, kidnappers or other criminal elements.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities promptly.

“Every credible piece of information can make a difference in preventing crime and protecting lives and property,” he said.

The commissioner assured that the suspects would undergo diligent investigation and that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted in accordance with the law, while their fundamental rights would be respected.

He also welcomed the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Engineer Olufemi Oloyede, to the briefing, emphasising the need for stronger collaboration between security agencies and government institutions to protect critical infrastructure across the state.