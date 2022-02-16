Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has inaugurated the newly-reconstituted Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council headed by the Orodje of Okpe, HRM Felix Mujakperuo Orhue I.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Okowa told the traditional rulers to maintain peace and order in their respective communities as they have always done and to study the policies of the administration and key into it to enable their various communities benefit from them.

While urging traditional rulers in the country to be ambassadors of tourism promotion as custodians of culture and traditions of their respective communities, he urged them to play active role in marketing Delta State’s tourism potential to the world.

He said as custodians of the culture and tradition of the people, royal fathers should be at the forefront of the state government’s tourism development campaign, adding that; “a significant aspect of tourism is our culture and history, which fall under your jurisdiction and these should be showcased to the world.

While congratulating the chairman and members of the council on their appointments, he said: “Regardless of the advent of modernity, the traditional institution remains an important rallying point for the generality of our people.

“It has been serving as a veritable vehicle for the dissemination of government policies, programmes and mobilisation of the populace. By law, the council is to advise the governor on chieftaincy matters and any other matter of public policy concerning traditional rulers or any other class of chiefs.

“It is also to advise the governor on matters relating to customary laws or cultural affairs, inter-communal relations and maintenance of public order in the state”.

