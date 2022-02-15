By Luminous Jannamike

The General Overseer of God’s City International Church, Pastor Matthew Morakinyo, has said the country will overcome the security and economic crises being faced currently, saying God is still interested in Nigeria despite these challenges.

Morakinyo, at a briefing organised on Monday in Abuja to unveil activities for the ‘Special Power Touch’ programme of the church, said God still had a plan for Nigeria.

He said, “There’s no nation in the land where there are no challenges. No matter the crisis we’ve had in this country, God is still interested in our nation. We thank God for his interest in our nation. I know that God has Nigeria in his plan. He has been good towards this nation, despite all the challenges.

“God is the creator of man and is the one that knows the mind of man. So, it is better to talk to God who knows the man to give us a leader. A self-appointed leader in 2023 is not advised. God will give us a leader of his choice.”

The cleric noted that the church’s Special Power Touch Programme would hold on February 18, at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium.

“God gave me the mandate to deliver, rescue, restore, and protect believers with mobile fire. Residents of Abuja and environs will see God’s of possibilities at work, as the programme promise to be powerful and spiritually fulfilling,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria