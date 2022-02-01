.

As capital market can solve development challenges

By Peter Egwuatu

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), has announced the listing of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) $4 billion FGN Eurobonds on its platform .

The Eurobonds were issued in three tranches as follows: 6.125% FGN SEP 2028 worth $1,250 million ; 7.375% FGN SEP 2033 worth $1,500,000.00; and 8.25% FGN SEP 2051 worth $1,250,000,000.00.

A statement from the NGX stated that :” NGX continues to thrive as a multi-asset securities exchange providing access to a diversified range of assets including equities, fixed income, Exchange Traded Products (ETPs).

” In 2021, NGX facilitated capital raising of over N7.13 trillion across asset classes for both public and private corporations. Furthermore, through its vast network of Trading License Holder Firms and an integrated trading platform, NGX provides institutional and retail investors access to one of the most liquid markets in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The bonds were issued via the Debt Management Office with Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited acting as Domestic Book runner and FSDH Merchant Bank Limited as Financial Adviser.”

In another development, the NGX addressed capital market stakeholders at the Investment and Securities Bill (ISB) lawmakers’ retreat convened by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 30 January 2021.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, stated that: “A significant number of the developmental challenges the country presently faces could be solved through the capital market. This is supported by the fact that the capital market stimulates economic growth, mobilises savings, creates wealth, contributes to infrastructure development, reduces scarcity of foreign currency, aids financial inclusion, and promotes transparency and good governance. It is, therefore, crucial that the market becomes more innovative in product development to attract a more diversified array of market players both in the listing and trading segments.”

In his presentation, Popoola highlighted three priority areas for deepening the capital market stating, “For the capital market to effectively contribute to sustainable economic growth, the following must be looked into critically: legislation and effective legal frameworks; macroeconomic and political stablilty; and flow of capital. It is, therefore, a delight to see key capital market enablers come together to analyse the Investment and Securities Bill, and identify how it can be properly harnessed to create a healthy environment for capital market growth. It is through collaborative efforts such as these that we will be able to reap the emerging opportunities – particularly in technology – available in our economy.”