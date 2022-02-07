By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Board of the National Bureau of Statistics has approved the creation of new departments in the agency as part of its efforts to properly reposition the Bureau in its sustained drive to enhance the efficiency of the nation’s statistical system on a sustainable basis.

The board, which took the decision at its recent meeting, approved the creation of additional eight departments in the agency as recommended by the Statistician General.

According to the agency, the decision to create the new departments was aimed at strengthening the NBS structurally and technically for the purpose of empowering it to cope with the increasing demand in the Nigerian Statistical System.

The newly created departments are: General Service Department (GSD), which has both General Service and Maintenance Divisions; Procurement Department, which has two divisions, namely Procurement Plans Division (PPD) and Tender and Advertisement Division (TAD); Reform Coordination and Service Delivery Department – The department has two divisions: Reform Coordination Division (RCD) and Service Delivery and Innovation Division (SDID), Demographic and Household Statistics Department – This Department was restructured and now has two divisions, which are Demographic Statistics Division (DSD); and the Household Statistics Division (HSD) and National Accounts, Energy & Environment Statistics (NAE/ES) – This Department was restructured and now has two divisions: National Account Division (NAD) and Energy and Environment Statistics Division.

While recognising and appreciating Dr. Kale’s service to the development of statistics in Nigeria, the Statistician-General, Dr. Simon Harry, said there is no doubt that, the enormous task of building a veritable and modern statistical system for the country remains unfinished.

‘‘As a developing system, we must continue to build and enhance the requisite skills and capacity needed to adequately fulfill our mandate.’’

The NBS since its inception in 1947 when it was established as the Federal Office of Statistics (FOS) by the Statistical Act 1958 has passed through a series of reforms needed to enable it to fulfill its statutory mandate as the official data producing agency for the country.

Apparently committed to the realization of the Board’s vision for the agency and the implementation of his three-point agenda (Capacity Building, Staff welfare and informed decision making and monitoring, the agency has committed the newly established departments into operation.

It will be recall that there was a change in the management of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the National Statistics Office (NSOs) of last year with the expiration of the tenure of Dr. Yemi Kale, the longest serving Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau.