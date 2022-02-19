.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress APC February 26 national convention, the APC- National Stakeholders Supporters Forum APC-NSSF has asked the party leadership and other critical stakeholders to save APC from imminent collapse by avoiding candidates’ imposition during the convention.

The APC- NSSF gave the charge at the weekend during an interactive meeting with a national chairmanship aspirant, Senator Tanko Almakura.

The forum also asked the APC leadership to learn from the misfortunes of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP which it said was caused by the impunity of its leaders in the candidate’s selection process.

According to the National Leader of APC-NSSF, Hon. Yusuf Ardo, it is imperative that the party comes out of the Convention solid and well prepared for the 2023 general elections.

He said; “The imposition of candidates usually causes very serious crises and rancour in any party”, which he added could provide a leeway for the opposition.

Also speaking at the occasion the National Women Leader of the Forum, Dr Vivian Sonny Young said women, youths and people living with disabilities should be included in all the party structure and governance processes.

She said they form the bedrock of the political struggle in Nigeria and should not be neglected in any strata of the party.

The Forum acknowledged the leadership qualities of Sen. Al-Makura, with the assurance of the Forum’s support towards the growth and development of APC if he emerges as party chairman.

The Forum is currently meeting with all aspirants contesting for the office of the national chairman of the party in an effort to ensure that the best emerges as the leader of the party.

Vanguard News Nigeria