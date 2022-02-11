.

Another valentine’s day is just around the corner and two groups of people need ideas. It comes with the pressure of matching your partner’s expectations for the day, for those in love. Yes. Love should be celebrated every day. But Valentine brings an opportunity to show love to that special someone.

Those searching for love on the other hand feel the pressure most in this period. And because social media is usually awash with a couple of content, it can be a rough period. Here are valentine’s day ideas you can try. No matter what group you fall into, there’s definitely something for you.

Unique Valentine’s Day Ideas

1. Don’t just say “it’s the thought that matters.”

That’s true, the thought does matter. But, if you are in a relationship, this is the one day not to fail to make that special someone feel special. You might not be “gaga” about valentine, but then, it’s not about you, is it?

2. Get Gifts!

Goes without saying if you have a bae/boo. But even if you don’t have a boo, there’s no law that says you can’t get yourself something. Make yourself feel special. After all, love is what we’re celebrating yes?

3. You’ll Never Go Wrong With a Massage

Massages have a way of making people feel special. That extra devotion to kneading pressure and pain points in the body. It’s like a special treat for the body. Get that special someone to a massage spa, and if you’re low on funds, a few YouTube tutorials and the right oils are all you need.

4. Road Trip!

First, a road trip can be quite an interesting and fun thing to do if your partner fancies such. Secondly, it helps you escape reality for a while. Until you’re stuck in the traffic of your Lagos road trip for 8 hours.

5. Do something daring

Who said you have to be single this Val? Got a crush you’ve always wanted to ask out on a date? Now might be the right time to try your lines! Consequently, you have nothing to lose, really.

6. Write each other love notes

Gifts come and go, but words stay forever…even if you have chicken handwriting. Put pen to paper and let the inner poet come out. You can also take pointers from the internet. You can send an email, text messages, record a video. Just get those words across.

7. Take a walk down memory lane

Firstly, you can talk about past experiences, share a good laugh together, and see how much you’ve both grown. Consequently, you can also trade stories and get more in tune with your partner.

8. Propose!

First, if you guys are at that stage, what’s stopping you? Similarly, your partner will never forget a Valentine’s Day proposal for the rest of their lives. Just be sure he/she wants to spend the rest of their life with you also, make we no go watch your video for blogs

9. Date Night!

Dress up and go out, or stay home, light the candles, some petals scattered, and do a romantic home dinner. Romance is the order of the day and it does have its own rewards if you’re married. you gerrit? If you don’t gerrit…just know that most November borns are products of valentine.

