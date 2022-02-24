A group of concerned Nigerians in the diaspora, under the auspices of Nigerian Patriotic Quest, NPQ, has identified leadership failure as the major cause of the problems facing the country.

The group in a communique issued after its recent hybrid meeting held in Washington DC also noted that the strangle hold on the reins of power by the old class of career politicians is also a major problem for the nation.

The communique signed by the group’s cordinator Ahmed Tijani called on Nigerians to reject career politicians and vote young and ebullient Nigerians who can pilot the affairs of the country.

Part of the communique reads: The meeting resolved that the biggest drawback to Nigeria’s emergence as a strong progressive nation lies in the failure of leadership.

“This leadership failure can be attributed to the strangle hold on the reins of power by the old class of career politicians.

“This set of leaders have failed to use the instruments of power to build the nation, but are only interested in acquiring power for the sake of power.

”This has been the bane of Nigeria and it is disheartening that such characters are already parading the national space, with the intention of attaining power at various levels come 2023 in order to continue their destructive politics of self aggrandisement. Nigeria cannot afford to tow this path again. It is time for a new leadership to emerge.

“The meeting also resolved that for Nigeria to achieve her full potentials, it is time to totally reject the politics of religion and ethnicity. The career politicians have used these props for long as a means of gaining and perpetuating themselves in power to the detriment of the nation and the people.

“Those of us in diaspora have seen how the advanced countries developed their economies by attracting talents, labour and resources across race, ethnicity and religion. Until we retire the career politicians, who have created and used these divisions to attain and perpetuate themselves in power we will continue to wallow in poverty and underdevelopment.”

“It was agreed generally, that in this nation they are personalities that have created massive values through dint of hardwork, managerial acumen and unbridled spirit of entrepreneurship.

“These men who have created something out of nothing deserve to be pushed forward at this time in order to rescue Nigeria from the edge of the precipice. It is the duty of all Nigerians to identify such people, who are not tainted by the murky politics of the past, encourage and support them to participate fully in the forthcoming elections.

“That the era of money politics, which is the anchor and strategy of the career politicians, should be buried forever.

”We, as Nigerians, should ask ourselves: what is the benefit of the token and gifts that we receive every electoral season in order to foist on ourselves agents of darkness and despoilation as leaders? Would it not be better, if we enthrone leaders who will make Nigeria work for ourselves and our children?

“We believe that such leaders exist in our midst and it is our duty to support them as we enter another season of electioneering and elections. The participants declared their readiness, through public advocacy, to identify and support such leaders who are ready and willing to bring the ignominious reign of career politicians to an end in this nation.”