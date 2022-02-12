The Kogi State Government has disbursed the sum of 6.3 billion naira to contractors handling projects at the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara.

This was disclosed, Friday, by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo who said the disbursement is to ensure speedy completion of ongoing projects at the University.

“I have been reliably informed by the Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Mukadam Asiwaju Idris Asiru that contractors handling projects at the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara have been mobilized with a little over 6.3 billion naira for the Infrastructure needed at the University.

“The heavy outlay is in tandem with the determination of the State Government to spend 30 percent of her entire budget on education, especially, the development of Science and Technology as several billions of naira have also gone into the Prince Abubakar Audu University Teaching Hospital, Anyigba.

“In a couple of weeks, the State Government will also release billions for the remodeling of Secondary Schools across the State. Technical Colleges will be prioritized in the scheme”.

He said the Contractors are already on site to ensure timely completion of those “mega projects” at CUSTECH.

His words: “The release of billions to the Contractors handling infrastructural projects at CUSTECH was to ensure those projects are delivered timely and to give the best to the people of Kogi State.

“The Ministry of Works and Housing as well as the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology are monitoring the projects to ensure value for money.

“The Model Hospitals we are also building across the state are nearing completion as the transparency and accountability policy of government has been helpful in ensuring adequate funding of those projects”, he said.

The Commissioner assured the people of the State that Governor Yahaya Bello will continue to give his best to the service of the people.

“In years preceeding election, many political leaders are fond of diverting public funds to finance elections. But in Kogi, the Governor has remained loyal to his promise to deploy Kogi resources to the service of the people.

“The idea behind CUSTECH is to make Kogi the Tech-Leader of Nigeria by providing quality manpower for the growing number of industries in Kogi State and her ten neighboring states.

“We also have our eyes on the Ajaokuta Steel Company and some other multi national outfits within and outside the State. It is our dream that CUSTECH will be a foremost baker of tech experts for our great nation”.

The projects to benefit from the fund are the Faculty of Basic Medical and Health Sciences, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Computing and Information Technology, the University Library and the Senate Building.

