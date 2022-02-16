By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Members of the Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, on Wednesday described the level of the insecurity situation in Imo state, as very disturbing.

The Chairman, of PCRC, Mr Val Amafieli, made this statement in Owerri while fielding questions from newsmen in Owerri.

He said the situation now makes so many of them very uncomfortable in Imo.

To end it, the PCRC Chairman, pleaded with the state government to give a listening ear to the people of the state adding that there was a need to go to a round table and discuss how the insecurity started and how to solve it.

According to him, “We are worried about insecurity in Imo, We are concerned with what is happening in the state.

It is a very serious situation like police stations in the state have been burnt and we can’t allow this to continue. There is a need for synergy between the police and the communities. They must work with us.

“First, know who are the ones causing the insecurity and why are they doing it and now find a place around the table and solve it. We are worried about what is happening in the state.

“The government must give a listening ear to what is happening in the state. Because the government has the means and resources to find out those doing this and again we must establish trust before we can do this and move forward.”

