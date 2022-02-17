By Victor Young

THE International Labour Organisation, ILO is to host a high-level, multilateral, global forum for a human-centred recovery, aimed at increasing the level and coherence of the international response to the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

The virtual forum will be held from 22-24 February, 2022.

It will bring together heads of state and government, heads of international organisations and multilateral development banks, and employers’ and workers’ leaders from around the world. They will discuss concrete actions and strengthen institutional arrangements to enhance the international community’s response to the devastating effects of the pandemic on people and the widening inequalities among and within countries.

The Forum will provide an opportunity to advance a more effective form of multilateralism that, in the words of UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, “draws together existing institutional capacities, overcoming fragmentation to ensure all are working together towards a common goal.”

A key topic for discussion will be the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for a Just Transition that the Secretary-General launched at the General Assembly in September 2021.

The participants will examine the actions and investments needed to support a fully inclusive, human-centred recovery from the crisis in all countries through the expansion of decent jobs and inclusive economic growth, universal social protection, workers’ protection, enterprise sustainability, and a just transition towards a carbon-neutral global economy.