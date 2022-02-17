…lauds his Anambra talent data bank

The Njikoka ll constituency hopeful and Director-General of Anambra State Digital Entrepreneurship Office, Engr Ifeanyi Aniagoh has commended the early moves by the Anambra State Governor Elect, Professor Charles Soludo.

He said this in Awka the Anambra State Capital during a private media chat with members of the press. Ifeanyi Aniagoh who recently declared to run for the state assembly election under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) said the Prof. Soludo’s transition committee shows that the governor elect is prepared for the desired governance. He is happy with the open government policy and style of the former governor of the Nigerian apex bank.

Aniagoh who took time to analyze how APGA won the election said that the candidature of Prof. Soludo gave APGA 50% of the votes while the good works of APGA government in Anambra gave him the other 50% votes.

In the same vein, Engr Ifeanyi Aniagoh lauded the Anambra Talent Data Bank announced by the governor elect as a sign of transparency and open opportunities. He stated that such a move shows that Ndi Anambra will be fully integrated into the governance of the Harvard trained professor.

He is pleased with such pattern of governance and encouraged every dedicated and innovative Onye Anambra to embrace the opportunity and serve the state. Engr. Aniagoh equally prayed God to continue to support the incoming government of Prof. Soludo as he is convinced that Anambra will witness strong economic and infrastructural transformation under the incoming team of professionals who are joining hands with the governor elect.

Recall that Engr Aniagoh was the convener of the #APGAFirst Campaign which galvanized the support of social media influencers and APGA Digi-Family through strategic engagements to ensure a resounding victory for APGA.