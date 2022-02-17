.

…Holds Work Festival in Lagos, Kigali on April 5

…As 500 companies brace up for digital networking

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to tackle digitalization hitches in the workplace especially as it regards human resources globally, the Human Resource Expo Africa (HREA) organisers of industry-leading conferences, exhibitions and training is set to hold its 2022 international work festival in Lagos, Nigeria and Kigali, Rwanda on April 5.

The event which is billed to be held in Lagos, Nigeria and Kigali, Rwanda will host over 500 companies across the African countries.

Speaking on the event at a virtual press conference, the founder of HREA, Erefa Coker, said the desire to flourish is a universal human concern which makes it important for managers, team leads, policymakers and employees to discuss how best to succeed in a technology-changing world.

With the theme, “The Future of Work in A Technology-Driven World (Work-Humans), Erefa stated that, “Human Resource is the department that constantly has a seat at the table because it drives organisations and no matter where you function, if you have a supportive HR department, you will get to the peak of your career and even the bottom line of the organization will grow, because the person driving the seat understands the terrain and the future of the business.

“The biggest driver of digital transformation has been COVID19 because before March 2020, it was difficult to see people working from home. When we bring speakers from across the world, it is to come and tell us their experience and how they are succeeding, so that we can begin to practice it within our culture.

“We cannot talk about the future of work enough because it keeps changing. In 2015, the topics we spoke about are different from what we would be speaking about today. What is the future of work beyond 2022? We now have press conferences via zoom and in the next two years, we may be having it through metaverse. The future of work is changing and we need to learn how we prepare ourselves for this,” she said.

She further explained that, “The Work Festival is scheduled to be held between April 5th and 7th 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria and Kigali, Rwanda. The in-person event will be held at the Landmark Events Center, Victoria Island, Lagos and Serena Hotel, Kigali, Rwanda. Our virtual sessions will be hosted via a dedicated AI-powered, a multi-room virtual hub designed to deliver a truly absorbing work festival experience. Work Festival 2022 is designed to answer questions, create solutions and ignite new ideas for change.

“Experts which will speak at the festival will be sharing how best to thrive when faced with change and beyond just surviving and that this would be the focus of the festival which will be bigger and better than the previous ones.

“From 2015 till date, HREA has been organising the best industry-leading conferences, exhibitions and training through the Work Festival and we have had over 1000 sessions, 300 speakers and 10,000 attendees. The Work Festival 2022 is back and bigger than ever with the theme: The Future of Work in A Technology-Driven World (Work-Humans).

“Rapid change since the introduction of technology into the work sector and the workplace continues to experience major transformations as new innovations are being developed every day that affect both employees and employers alike, such as artificial intelligence-powered machines or augmented reality.

In her contribution, financial expert, Taiwo Dayo-Abatan, who will be one of the speakers during the event said, “Innovations, automation, and digital platforms have allowed for new ways of living and have contributed to drastic changes in working habits. Managers and professionals have struggled with the imbalance between technology and people; this is no more apparent than ever in our rapidly changing world.

“The festival will focus on ways to accelerate the future of work in a technology-driven world through resilient leadership and sustainability, people engagement, financial inclusion, technology, digital, human capital management, better wellbeing, workforce upskilling, and result-oriented styles for a successful workplace.

“I will be sharing my experiences at the event beyond the book”, she said.

Also, Dr. John Opute acknowledged that the event has become an avenue for managers, human resources experts, employees of labour, and entrepreneurs among others to network, adding that there is a lot to offer at the forthcoming event. “It’s the perfect opportunity to meet the top innovators in technology, financial solutions, healthcare, human resources, and more”, he said.

