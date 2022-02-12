By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As the much anticipated Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, holds today (Saturday), the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has been commended by party agents for functional BVAS machines.

Speaking with Vanguard at Polling Unit, PU, 001, located at Government Secondary School, Kabusa, Abuja, one of the agents from All Progressives Congress, APC, Naphtali Paul, said the BVAS has been functioning since the accreditation and voting started.

Paul said: “In this polling station there calmness as voters have been coming and being accredited then cast their votes, there has not been any issue.

“The security agencies are really on ground and are doing their job unhindered as you can see.

“We commend INEC for functional BVAS machines deployed here because there is no delay since accreditation started. The process has been very good.”

Also speaking was Action Alliance, AA, agent, Abdulrahman Bassa, who said there has not been any technical hitches.

“This is the best election I have observed so far because it is well coordinated, no fight, everything is going on smoothly, in fact is well organized”, Bassa said.

He added that the security agents are doing their job for a peaceful and credible electoral process.

However, women voters were seen sharing N100 each in groups from the proceeds of vote-buying by party agents.

