The suspect

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command is currently investigating a 38-year-old fake inspector, Akinyemi Thomas.

Akinyemi Thomas was arrested on the 17th of February 2022 for impersonating a police officer.

The suspect was arrested while policemen attached to Sagamu divisional headquarters were on routine patrol of their area with the DPO CSP Godwin Idehai and they sighted the suspect in full police camouflage uniform under the bridge along Lagos Ibadan expressway.

Confirming the arrest, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect, Akinyemi Thomas’s conduct raised the suspicion of the policemen who then stopped to question him. Immediately the patrol vehicle stopped, the suspect took to his heels. He was then chased and apprehended.”

On interrogation, he confessed being a dismissed policeman but using the uniform to extort unsuspecting members of the public.”

“Recovered from him aside from the uniform is a police warrant card.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Lanre Bankole has ordered a full investigation into the activities of the suspect with the view to charging him to court as soon as possible.

