The South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA), Ekiti chapter, has debunked a statement by Segun Oni, a former governor of the state.

Segun Oni had claimed that no fewer than four aggrieved governorship aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC), members of a factional group in Ekiti APC, the South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA); members of the repositioning group in the PDP and others are forming what he described as a grand collation to win the June 18 governorship election.

SWAGA Coordinator, Bamigboye Adegoroye described the former Governor’s statement as untrue.

According to Adegoroye, “That is not true. Members of SWAGA cannot form a coalition with Segun Oni to win any election”.

