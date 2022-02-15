From left: Major Gen. (RTD) Muyiwa Badewole (Chairman of the Board), – Hon. Olarewaju Sulaiman Kazeem. Chairman Ikorodu West Local Govt., – Bukola Iluyomade M. D. AIMART INTERNATIONAL, Hon. Abdullahi Sesan Olowa. Chairman Ibeju-Lekki Local Govt. during the ground breaking of the Park weekend.

By Kingsley Adegboye

Aimart International, a renowned real estate development company in Lagos, has unveiled a world-class hub for mixed use developments such as Central Business District, residential estates, hospitals, schools, industrial area, churches and mosques as well as recreational centres in Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos.

Specifically, the which will be developed in phases, falls under the Origanrigan Resettlement Scheme which is a few minutes’ drive from Dangote Refinery and located within a cluster of five residential estates such as Dangote Residences, Alaro City, Amen Estate, Heritage Meadow and Intercontinental Park.

Speaking at the ground breaking of the project weekend, Martins Iluyomade, Chairman, Aimart International, said “We are trying to do integrated city where people work and live. We will build a five-star hotel here. Dangote Refinery alone needs not less than 40,000 workers to work in the refinery. So, what we are doing here is not just real estate, but an integrated city where everything will be provided to meet the needs of everyone within and around the hub.

“The hub is with multiple streams of income flowing in within a layout of about 20 acres of land (approximately 139,000 sq metres) which comprises the Central Business District habouring the Maritime school, hospitals, schools (which Holy Child has keyed into), hospitality, residential estates and resort centres.

“The estates in the city will be among the best around in terms of ambiance, spotlight, and delivery. The hub is conceived as an eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable gated community offering exceptional facilities and services that will foster qualitative living, better health, improved communal relationships, and social engagement within the most affordable and cost-effective means.

“We mean business and we will deliver on all projected works to be done on-site. Intercontinental Parks holds full land title with Certificate of Occupancy”.

In his remark, Chairman, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, Abdullahi Sesan Olowa, while commending the management of Aimart International for the laudable project, said the coming of the Intercontinental Park to the area, reinforces the belief that the axis is truly new Lagos.

Describing the chairman of Aimart International as a man with dreams, Chairman, Ikorodu West Local Government Area, Olarewaju Sulaiman Kazeem, said Iluyomade knows how to pursue his dreams, pointing out that he started from the scratch as a real estate practitioner.

Pointing out importance of the hub to the axis, the local government boss said the Intercontinental Park is coming to add to the league of first class facilities in the axis which include the Deep Sea Port which he described as first of its kind in the world, Dangote Refinery which is the largest in Africa.

Kazeem added that the Federal Government has awarded the contract for the construction of the road leading to the axis just as rail line has been approved for the corridor.

According to him, “This dream of new Lagos has long been in the pipeline, but we are happy that the dream is being realised in out time”.