Delta State governorship hopeful, Chief (Amb.) Michael Uba on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Sir. Gabriel Igbinedion as he continues in his consultations leading to next year’s general elections.

Uba who has been very upfront about how he intends to turn the fortunes of Deltans around, if elected, was joined in the visit by his wife, Osariemen Uba.

The UBACLE Group Chairman is from Delta Central and only recently gave out empowerment packages to women from Delta North senatorial district, promising to take it round the state.

A youthful aspirant, his indication of interest in the number one seat in the state has given hope to other young Nigerians who want to move Nigeria and its states away from being governed by politicians who are too old and recycled leaders.