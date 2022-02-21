By Dapo Akinrefon, ABUJA

A Civil Society Organisation, Centre for Public Accountability, CPA, has dragged the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission, ICPC, over allegations of mismanagement and refusal to pay retention funds belonging to contractors engaged by the ministry in the execution of its various projects, between 2018 and 2020.

In a petition, CPA’s Executive Director, Mr Olufemi Lawson, said that the allegations are products of its findings from workers, contractors and stakeholders, within and outside the ministry.

“They exposed how the ministry have resorted into using funds, which were not appropriated for by the National Assembly, to purchase properties among other activities.

“The retention in question is the five percent amount from the contract sum deducted and kept by agencies of government, which is expected to be paid back to the contractors after six months of job completion, with job certified as being properly done, after final verifications by the agency of government.

“Also, non-payment of retention started in the year 2018. In 2019, 75 percent of contractors were not paid the main contract sum, talk less of their various retention, as funds originally allocated for this purpose, were spent on projects not budgeted for.

“During the period, the ministry acquired a building worth N7.5 billion, a project which findings revealed was not captured in the 2019 budget and with no record of supplementary appropriation made by the National Assembly,” he said.

The group, which confirmed the receipt of its petition by the anti-graft agencies, commended the response it has received over its petition.

CPA said there is a deliberate attempt to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari’s rigorous anti-corruption efforts, and his commitment, towards empowering indigenous companies.

