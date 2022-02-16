The Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), a growth focused consumer packaged goods company and the parent company of the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., has again been rated Europe’s Most Sustainable Beverage Company. This makes it the 11th consecutive year of its ranking among the top three beverage industry performers globally.

This was disclosed in S&P Global’s Annual Yearbook, which confirms the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world’s leading sustainability benchmarks. Coca-Cola HBC also received a Silver Award by S&P Global.

Commenting on the feat, its CEO, Zoran Bogdanovic, said: “This is a great recognition for the work all our colleagues do every day to build a more sustainable company and future. It is a journey we began many years ago and one we view as fundamental to our future growth.

“Our commitment last October to reach net zero emissions across the value chain by 2040, and the stark realities set out at COP26, remind us of the scale of the challenge we face and that there is much for us all still to do. We are committed to playing our full part.”

Managing Director of NBC, Matthieu Seguin, said: “Our penchant for self-regulation, operational excellence, global best practices and our very strong governance frameworks have set us apart as a clear sustainability leader across markets. We are very proud of this recognition, particularly as it further validates the incrediblework we do in our communities.

According to Seguin, the Nigerian operations,which celebrated its 70th anniversary milestone in November last year, has invested heavily in strengthening sustainable manufacturing, and working closely with its partners, customers, and key stakeholders to deliver its sustainability commitments.

Over the years, the Company has made significant contributions to the socio-economic development of its communities while making a more positive environmental impact. The Company is aggressively scaling its gender diversity and inclusiontargets, youth and women empowerment, water stewardship and its broader agenda for a World Without Waste.

The result, as shown by the index, is consistent with the independent ratings and scores for Coca-Cola HBC from other respected sustainability surveys and indexes, including MSCI ESG, CDP, FTSE4Good, and FTSE Russell ESG.