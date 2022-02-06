Sheikh Abdulmumini Ayara, the National Missioner, Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria, has admonished students against fornication and adultery.

This is to enable them escape the wrath of God and live a healthy and balanced spiritual life.

Ayara gave the advice while speaking at the grand finale of the 2022 Emirate Week, organised by the University of Ilorin chapter of the Ilorin Emirate Students Union (IESU).

Speaking on Polygamy and Zina (fornication), he explained that Allah specifically warned Muslims against involvement in both pre-marital and extra-marital sexual relations because the two would lead to perversion.

According to the cleric, the people who distance themselves from these acts are always successful in their endeavours.

Ayara noted that such people would have the time and resources to contribute meaningfully to human development, which would guarantee them a space in history.

He stated that adultery and fornication would lead to corruption and evil in the society.

The cleric commended the institution’s authorities for ensuring quality service delivery to the students and the nation, urging the university to continue to be a centre of excellence.

ALSO READ: Flamboyant lifestyle of religious leaders fueling money ritual – Don

Prof. AbdulAzeez Lawal, the Director, Regional Centre of Expertise on Education for Sustainable Development, Ilorin, advised the students, particularly those from the Ilorin Emirate, to always give the pursuit of learning every seriousness it deserved.

Lawal reminded the students that the only way by which they could attain eminence in life was through the acquisition of qualitative knowledge and skills.

He advised them to constantly update themselves to be perpetually relevant in an ever-demanding life.

Earlier in his welcoming address, Malam Ibrahim Shakiru, the President of the union, commended the university management for the quality service delivery to the students.

He assured that his members would remain law-abiding.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria