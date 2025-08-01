Court sentences Abdulrahman Bello, Kwara student’s killer, to death by hanging

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—After four months of trial, Justice Hannah Olushola Ajayi of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin yesterday, sentenced Abdulrahman Bello, the suspected killer of 24-year-old Hafsoh Yetunde Lawal, a final-year student of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, to death by hanging.

The court, however, discharged and acquitted four other suspects: Ahmed Abdulwasiu (41), of Zone C, No. 47 Adualere Area, Ilorin; Suleiman Muyideen (28), Neolife Business, No. 7 Adualere Area, Amilere Milengbe, Ilorin; Jamiu Uthman (29), a phone repairer from Adualere Area, Ilorin; and Abdulrahmon Jamiu (31), a farmer from Elemere Village via Malete Town in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Justice Ajayi, describing the offence committed by the prime suspect as “the highest degree of human wickedness and a cruel act,” held that Bello had a preconceived intention of killing the victim for money rituals.

She dismissed Bello’s claim of love and intention to marry the victim, describing it as “concocted lies to deceive the court.”

The judge further stated that Bello’s attitude after committing the crime, before his arrest by law enforcement officers, indicated that “it may not have been his first time engaging in such an act.”

The court held that video and written evidence collected by DSS and police operatives complied with the law and that no evidence substantiated the convict’s claim of police brutality. “The convict did not show himself as a witness of truth because all he said to deny the allegations against him were an afterthought. Moreover, a book containing secrets of money-making charms was found in his apartment,” she said.

Justice Ajayi, admonishing young adults on the dangers of social media, noted: “The victim may have been alive if she had informed her family or friends about her visit to a Facebook male friend before she was killed.”

The judge also found Bello guilty of being in possession of human parts and blood and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment, with an option of N100,000 fine or six months’ imprisonment. He was discharged on the rape charge but convicted for killing and dismembering the victim and sentenced to death by hanging.

Bello’s confession

During the trial, Bello confessed to killing Hafsoh Lawal for money rituals, claiming he acted alone and presenting himself as an Islamic cleric. “If only I had known another way to source the needed ingredient, I wouldn’t have killed her,” he said.

The incident began on February 13, 2025, when Hafsoh attended a naming ceremony and later visited Bello’s residence near Offa Garage/Olunlade, Ilorin. He initially told the court that after having sex with Hafsoh, he choked her to death and dismembered her body. Later, he changed his story, claiming she died of asthma.

Bello and four others were charged with conspiracy, killing, dismemberment, removal of human parts, and being in possession of human blood. All pleaded not guilty.

Emir of Ilorin reacts

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Mai-Martaba Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, hailed the judgement.

In a statement by his Press Secretary, Dr Abdulazeez Arowona, the Emir described Hafsoh’s murder as “pathetic, unfortunate, regrettable and worrisome.”

“The killing of Hafsoh is one of the greatest evils on earth which we pray not to ever experience again. The judgement has further brightened the hope and trust of the people in the judiciary and security agencies. May Almighty Allah repose the soul of late Hafsoh Lawal and comfort her family members,” he said.

The Emir also appealed to parents and guardians to be vigilant and watch over their children to prevent such crimes.