The Co-chair, Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, IDPF, Bishop Dr. Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, on Thursday called on the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities, ASUU, to avert an impending industrial action by arriving at a common ground in the interest of students avert industrial action.

Onuoha said another strike coming on the heels of the year 2020 paralysis of the country’s universities owing to an impasse in negotiations would leave behind dire consequences for the students and also not augur well for education in the country.

ASUU had threatened to resume the industrial action it suspended 13 months ago over the Federal Government’s alleged failure to honour many of the agreements it signed with the lecturers.

The Methodist Bishop, in a terse statement titled, ‘For the Sake of Posterity and our Children, Please Avert ASUU Strike,’ said: “Embarking on another strike at this point, is an ill-wind that will not blow the Nigerian children, their parents and guardians any good.

“The incessant (ASUU) strike in Nigeria has become a source of concern and needs be nipped in the bud by the Federal Government.”

The cleric stressed that although ASUU was entitled to press home its welfare needs, the lecturers as parents, should approach the negotiating table with open minds and sincerity of purpose.

“The interest of the teeming students about to graduate and those waiting to gain admission should take pre-eminence in their quests to resolve all contentious issues,” he added.

Onuoha also called on Government at levels to pay attention to education in the country, reiterating that the deplorable condition of virtually all sectors in the country calls for urgent action in redeeming all dilapidated sectors in Nigeria.

