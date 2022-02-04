By Usama Dandare

As the encomiums are being poured across the Nation, the die is almost cast as the February 5th date of the turbaning ceremony of the Minister of Transportation, Chief Rotimi Chibuke Amaechi as the Dan Amanar Daura, the Trusted Laureate, rolls in. All roads lead to the ancient City, the birth place of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State.

Nigerias cream-dela-cream of politicians, socialites, Academia, Administrators, traditional rulers and of course ordinary Nigerians will converge at the Palace of the revered Emir of Daura, HRH Dr. Faruk Umar Faruk for this auspicious epic when the Minister will be laurelled in traditional regalia as the first Dan Amanar of Daura.

The upcoming event has already dominated the airwaves, the print horizon as well as overtaken the cyberspace of the country and beyond. Amaechi is proving to be the colossus that he is and leaving no one in doubt.

Evidently, the conferment of Royal titles as a mark of honour and reward for outstanding services by the aristocrats and other citizens in present day Hausa societies is one such praxis that have hold fast through the blue moon. In other word, it has become part and parcel of the Hausa Tradition to honour citizens who have shown reliability of purpose and virtuous skills in various fields of human endeavor, and Amaechi perfectly fits the match.

The loyalty of Ameachi to his Principal has never been in doubt, his penchant for the infrastructural development of the country remains unquestionable and his pan Nigerian posture is sealed and delivered by this coronation.

He is a bold, courageous and forthright leader who can take the bull by the horns and ensure the right thing is done always, a result-oriented leader with a proven track record and one among the key players that contributed tremendously to the gains recorded by the current administration, especially in the area of infrastructural developments. He is also a strong link between the older and younger generations.

Many analysts have x-rayed the coming event and have attributed it to many elements vis-a-vis the political climate in the country. Could it be the appreciation of the people of Daura Emirate through the Emir for Ameichis dogged effort in sitting the only University of Transportation in Nigeria on the turf of Daura or his inclusion of Daura in the nations trans international railway line that passes through Daura to Maradi in the Republic of Niger, crossing Abuja, Kaduna and Kano?

Or knowing that the Emir might not have in one way or another decided on the appointment without consulting the President being a son of the soil, is it also signaling where the pendulum may eventually swing to in who succeeds him? The university will no doubt provide employment opportunities for the people of the area and other Nigerians and is already changing the city’s infrastructural and architectural looks as the landscape is fast changing positively.

The president has so far maturely remained non-commitant as to endorsing anybody amongst the lot of people who have shown interest in the plum Job and Chief Amaechi has not uttered a word on whether he is interested or not albeit calls from several quarters of the country. But whatever the case may turn out to be, who the cap fits, let them wear it.

Usama Dandare, writes from Sokoto.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA