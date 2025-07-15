Dan Amanar of Daura, Amaechi, wears turban to Buhari’s burial

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday attended the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, wearing a traditional turban in honour of his chieftaincy title.

Amaechi, who was conferred with the title “Dan Amanar Daura” (Trusted Son of Daura) in February 2022, joined other dignitaries at the solemn event to pay his final respects to the late former president, who died on July 13 in London.

In a heartfelt tribute personally signed on Monday, Amaechi said Buhari’s unwavering commitment to national development and the welfare of the poor stood out during his time in office.

“Nigeria has lost a true statesman whose love for his country and its people was evident over the years,” Amaechi said.

Recalling his time serving under the Buhari administration, Amaechi highlighted several projects that the former president supported, including the modernisation of Nigeria’s railway system.

The statement partly reads, “He supported my projects as Minister of Transportation, like the modernisation of Nigeria’s railways, providing a more affordable and comfortable means of transportation accessible to both the rich and poor.

“From the Lagos-Ibadan railway and the Warri-Itakpe and Port Harcourt-Aba railways to the Kaduna-Kano and Kano-Maradi (in the Niger Republic) railways and the completion of the Abuja-Kaduna railway, among others, he stood with me and was true to his promise of revamping Nigeria’s railway system.”