Buhari: Tinubu sets up 9-man committee as burial holds today

By Kingsley Omonobi, Dapo Akinrefon, Henry Umoru, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Omeiza Ajayi, Joseph Erunke, Luminous Jannamike, Marie-Therese Nanlong, Ozioruva Aliu, Ogalah Ibrahim & Emmanuel Iheaka

ABUJA—President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee to manage the planning and organisation of a state burial for former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday.

The committee came on a day the Federal Government declared today public holiday in honour of the late former President.

The declaration of the public holiday, which is in furtherance of the seven-day national mourning earlier declared by Tinubu, came on a day Katsina State governor, Dikko Radda, said the late former President will be buried at 2pm in Daura, Katsina State today.

Yesterday was also a day heightened security presence enveloped Daura and other parts of Katsina State, ahead of the arrival of Buhari’s body, as former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, said he was treated in same hospital the late President was admitted.

This is even as more tributes yesterday poured in, eulogising the late former President.

The inter-ministerial committee, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, is charged with ensuring a dignified farewell for the late leader.

A statement issued yesterday by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations, listed members of the committee to include FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Ministers of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning; Defence; Information and National Orientation; and Works.

Other members are Interior Minister, Housing and Urban Development; Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare; Minister of Culture and Creative Economy; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters; Inspector-General of Police; Director-General, Department of State Services and Chief of Defence Staff.

Imohiosen explained that the Office of the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), will function as the committee’s secretariat.

He also noted that President Tinubu has instructed all ministries, departments, and agencies to open condolence registers at the entrances of their offices to allow the public pay tribute to the late president.

“In honour of the late Muhammadu Buhari, President Tinubu has also directed all ministries, departments and agencies to open condolence registers at the entrance of their respective offices for the public to pay their respects to the late elder statesman.

“Additionally, a central condolence register for the diplomatic community and the general public will be opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja. Further briefings will follow as the days unfold,” the statement read.

On the public holiday declared by government, Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, said it is a mark of respect for the late president’s service to the nation, his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, and his enduring legacy in governance and national development.

“President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation. This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on his life, leadership, and the values he upheld,” the minister said.

He urged citizens to use the day to honour the late President’s memory by promoting peace, patriotism and national cohesion, in line with his vision for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

“As earlier announced, the national flags are to fly at half mast for the seven days of mourning starting Sunday, July 13, 2025.

“The Federal Government extends its deepest condolences to the family of the late President, the people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians, while praying for the peaceful repose of his soul”, the statement added.

Recall that North-West governors and the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, had yesterday announced today as work-free day to honour the late former President.

Buhari to be buried today —Katsina gov

Announcing Buhari’s burial for today, Katsina State governor, Dikko Radda, said the arrangement was done in consultation with his family and close associates in London.

The governor said at a briefing that remains of the former President will arrive Katsina at noon today, adding that the burial will take place at 2pm in Daura, the home town of the late president.

Radda expressed deep condolences on behalf of himself, the state government, and the people of Katsina State to the family of the late President and all Nigerians mourning the loss of a national icon.

Earlier on Monday, Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, had arrived London, the United Kingdom, to receive the body of the late president.

The Nigerian delegation to the United Kingdom was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; and Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum; among others.

Meanwhile, mourners have thronged Buhari’s residence in his Daura hom etown in Katsina State. Buhari’s far and closest neighbours, family members, closest friends and associates were seen in a sorrowful mood.

They described the deceased as humble, disciplined and generous in his relationship with people during his lifetime, adding that he will continue to be remembered for his character.

One of Buhari’s friends, Sulaiman Yarin-Katsina, said the late president’s unwavering simplicity made him to remain deeply connected to his community throughout his life.

A close neighbour, Alhaji Lawal Nalado, told NAN that Buhari was a leader who never allowed power to change his lifestyle or attitude towards those around him.

Nalado said Buhari was a humble and disciplined man, even before he rose to national prominence.

“He valued time, upheld daily prayers, and maintained respectful relationships with people of all ages.

Buhari will be remembered for his generosity, particularly during Sallah and other festive periods.

“During every Sallah celebration, he distributes money, food items, rams and other essential commodities to the less privileged. He never got tired of extending a helping hand to those in need,” Nalado added.

Another neighbour, Alhaji Hamisu Ibrahim, praised the former president for his steadfast commitment to his religion of Islam.

Ibrahim added that beyond his public persona, Buhari was passionate about youth development and moral upbringing.

“He often advised young people to be disciplined, avoid drugs, and dedicate themselves to education and honest living,” Ibrahim said.

Although heavy security dominated Daura, including the entrance of the Daura Emirate Council, commercial activities continued uninterrupted along the major road leading to the deceased’s residence yesterday.

Some personalities who have visited the residence of the late former president, ahead of today’s burial include Katsina State Deputy Governor, Faruk Jobe; his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mukhtar Saulawa; Katsina APC Chairman, Sani Daura; State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasiru Danmusa; former Katsina State SUBEB Chairman, Lawal Daura; and AIG Zone 14, Aliyu Musa.

Jonathan, Akufo-Addo visit Shettima in London, pay tribute to Buhari

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday visited Vice President Kashim Shettima and his delegation in London as they paid glowing tributes to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

I was Buhari in same hospital with Buhari – Abdulsalami Abubakar

Reacting to Buhari’s death yesterday, former military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, revealed he was admitted to the same hospital in London, United Kingdom, where he (Buhari) died.

The former military ruler, who noted that Buhari died after he (Abubakar) had been discharged, said:

“Unfortunately, we were in the hospital together, but I have been discharged.

“When I heard the news of his passing away, I quickly went there to condole with the family and see what can be done in order to get the corpse ready to be taken home.

“My relationship with Buhari goes as far back as 1962. We joined the military, he was my senior and during the unfortunate civil war, we were fighting in the same sector. Gen. Buhari was a gentleman who is very quiet but exceptionally honest. You can trust Buhari with anything on this earth and he will not betray you,” he added.

He added: “When he became a democratic president, again he tried his best to fight corruption. May he rest in peace.

“His death has been a big blow to Nigeria. Our president, Tinubu, has asked the vice president to come so that he can escort the body.”

The ex-military leader added that “with the passing away of President Buhari, politics in Nigeria will certainly change, I hope for the better.”

Presidency postpones Tuesday special FEC

Meanwhile, the Presidency has postponed the special Federal Executive Council,FEC, session originally scheduled for today, in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The decision was announced by Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, citing the coincidence of the state funeral scheduled for the same day in Daura.

The statement clarified that the special FEC meeting would no longer hold today due to the funeral arrangements.

A new date for the FEC session, according to Onanuga, will be announced after the funeral proceedings.

The statement read: “The special Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday (today) in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari will no longer be held as announced earlier, given the state funeral in his hometown, Daura, on the same day.

“The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will announce a new date after the funeral proceedings.

“The remains of the former Nigerian leader will arrive from London on Tuesday (today) by noon, after which he will be committed to mother earth in his home town, in accordance with Islamic rites.”

NASS suspends all legislative activities till Tuesday, July 22

Following the death of the former President, the National Assembly, NASS has suspended immediately all legislative activities until Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

In a statement signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Kamoru Ogunlana, yesterday, all members of the National Assembly had been asked to reschedule their engagements to enable full participation in the burial activities of the late President.

The statement, titled “Rescheduling of Plenary Session to Tuesday, 22nd July, 2025”, read: “The National Assembly mourns the passing of President Muhammadu Buhari, former President and Commander- in-Chief, who died yesterday (Sunday), July 13, 2025, in London, United Kingdom.

“In honour of his legacy and service to the nation, I am directed by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to inform all members of the National Assembly and the general public that all legislative activities in the National Assembly are hereby suspended immediately until Tuesday,22 July, 2025.’’

Amaechi describes Buhari as icon of anti-corruption crusade

Also reacting yesterday, former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, described his former boss as an icon of the anti-corruption crusade and a man of uncompromising integrity in public service.

“I have been in deep shock since the dastardly news of the death of my boss and former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari broke out on Sunday afternoon, July 13, 2025,” he said.

Amaechi said further: “Nigeria has lost a true democrat, a detribalized gentleman whose passion for the betterment of Nigeria was second to none. As somebody who was privileged to work very closely with the former president, Buhari was an epitome of humility whose legacy and everything he stood for, would find a better place in the annals of the country’s history.

“I am already nostalgic about his unwavering commitment to the stability and unity of Nigeria. His sense of patriotism and sincerity of purpose were infectious. President Muhammadu Buhari was a man whose words at all times were his bond.

“Despite being a retired Army General and a war veteran, President Buhari was meek in a true sense of it. His leadership quality was infectious, yet a very humorous personality”, he noted.

“I personally regret his passing. He was one leader who hated corruption with passion. He never accumulated wealth by using his privileged position as is most common among some leaders of today”.

Nigeria has lost a man of uncommon integrity, says Oshiomhole

Reacting to Buhari’s passage yesterday, former governor of Edo State and senator representing Edo North, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, expressed sorrow, describing him as a man of uncommon integrity.

In a statement issued in Benin City, Oshiomhole said: “The nation has lost not just a former leader, but also a man of uncommon integrity, discipline, and moral courage.

“President Buhari was a man who preached the truth, fought for the truth, and stood by the truth. Even when he had to compromise due to circumstances and exigencies, it was not for his personal gains but to assuage the agitations of his less principled and less conscientious political allies.

“Irrespective of his shortcomings as a human being, he was exceptional in a world increasingly driven by the quest for wealth and influence. He remained a rare breed of principled leadership and simplicity.”

“Even his critics acknowledge his personal discipline and dedication to national service. He will not be forgotten for generations to come,’’ Oshiomhole said.

Shettima pays condolence visit to Buhari’s family in London

Also yesterday, Vice President Kashim Shettima met with and condoled the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

The vice president, whose trip to London was on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, also visited the late President’s nephew, Malam Mamman Daura, who is recuperating in a London hospital.

He equally visited former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, retd, who is recuperating after a discharge from the hospital.

The condolence visits were conducted while the vice president awaits the conclusion of procedures and documentation for the repatriation of former President Buhari’s body to Nigeria.

Shettima was accompanied by Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia.

Honour Buhari’s memory by reflecting on his values of discipline, integrity — Idris

On his part, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, called on Nigerians to honour the memory of late President Mohammadu Buhari, by reflecting on his values of discipline, integrity and selfless service.

Idris, in a statement yesterday, extend the federal government’s deepest condolences to the family of the late former President, particularly his wife, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, and his children.

“It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of loss that the Federal Government received the news of the passing of Muhammadu Buhari.

“President Buhari was a distinguished statesman, patriot, and a gentleman soldier who served Nigeria with unwavering dedication.

“His stewardship as military Head of State from January 1984 to August 1985 and as democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023 left an indelible mark on the nation’s history. His historic victory in the 2015 general election underscored his enduring commitment to Nigeria’s democratic progress.

“Known for his integrity, discipline, and resolute anti-corruption stance, President Buhari championed policies aimed at fostering national unity, social investment, improving infrastructure, and addressing security challenges.’’

Behind Buhari’s firm resolve was man of gentle humanity — Gbemisola Saraki

Also, immediate past Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki, said the news of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari brought with it a deep sense of national and personal loss.

Saraki, who was appointed into Buhari’s cabinet first as minister of state for transportation in August 2019 before she was redeployed to the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in July 2022, in a statement, said: “Though he held the highest office in the land, he lived simply and asked for little — yet gave his all for the peace, progress, and dignity of the people he served.

“To Her Excellency, Hajia Aisha Buhari, their children, and the entire Buhari family, I extend my deepest condolences. May Allah (SWT) comfort you in this time of grief and strengthen your hearts. May you find peace in the honour of his legacy.’’

Buhari’ll be remembered as patriot, advocate of transparency — OLAWEPO-HASHIM

A former presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, in his tribute to the late former President said: “I encountered him personally at the Petroleum Trust Fund, PTF, when my company, Set and Sell Communication, was responsible for the production of the Fund’s monthly newspaper, PTF news between 1997 and 1998.

“The late President was the chairman working cordially with his member/secretary, Chief Tayo Akpata, whose office was directly responsible for supervising our work.

“The late General, who was in love with the beauty of the full coloured publication when such was rare in Nigeria, gave the continuation of the publication its full support.”

Describing how Buhari played his politics, Olawepo-Hashim said: “Even though we shared divergent political views and platforms on most occasions, the General did send his commendation through trusted relations on positions I held which he considered patriotic, despite our different platforms.”

Buhari, an intriguing enigma — Fani-Kayode

In his reaction, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, in a statement, titled ‘’The Passing of a Mighty Warrior,’’ said: ‘’With yesterday’s (Sunday) tragic passing, it is clear that the last of the three great Mahdis and most formidable warriors and messianic leaders of Northern Nigeria has finally fallen.

‘’The first was Sheik Usman Dan Fodio, who founded and established the Sokoto Caliphate, the second was Sir Ahmadu Bello, who was the erstwhile Premier of the old Northern Region and the Sardauna of Sokoto and the third was General Muhammadu Buhari, who was the immediate past President of Nigeria and the man that was commonly referred to by the Northern masses as ‘Mai Gaskiya’.

‘’All three were reverred by their people and were regarded as not just pious and righteous men but also deeply courageous souls who would do anything in defence of their faith and who risked all in their fight against injustice and evil.

‘’Yet Buhari managed to achieve what the others could not: he became the indisputable leader of not just the north but also of the whole of Nigeria and he did it THREE times!

‘’His role in the affairs of our nation transcended politics and veered into the spiritual. In the north, he was not seen as a mere political leader but more as a religion and his following was indescribable, unprecedented and massive.

He was a rare phenomenon and an intriguing enigma: a remarkable man and inspirational leader whose destiny was intrinsically intertwined with Nigeria’s.”

CAN mourns Buhari, hails his legacy of service

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in its reaction, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the former President, while also celebrating his contributions to the nation’s development.

In a statement signed by Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of CAN, the organisation said:

“Former President Buhari served our nation with dedication as a leader. His contributions to Nigeria’s development and his commitment to public service remain a significant part of our national history.’’

CAN also emphasised its solidarity with all Nigerians during this time of mourning, saying “we join all Nigerians in mourning his loss and pray that the Almighty God grants his family and loved ones the strength to bear this loss.’’

Buhari’ll be remembered for discipline in governance — Marwa

In a similar development, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohammed Marwa, retd, said Buhari will be remembered for his steadfast efforts to restore discipline in governance, and pursuit of security and stability during some of the most challenging periods in the nation’s history.

In a tribute to the late former President, Marwa said:

“It is with profound sorrow that my family and I mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a true statesman, patriot, and servant-leader who dedicated his life to the service of our great nation.

“His tenure was marked by unwavering commitment to duty, courage in the face of adversity, and an abiding sense of responsibility to the Nigerian people.

“Former President Buhari will be remembered for his steadfast efforts to restore discipline in governance, and pursuit of security and stability during some of the most challenging periods in our national history.”

APC shuts down national secretariat

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has shut down its “Buhari House” national secretariat to mourn the passing of the former President.

The APC headquarters is officially named after the former leader.

Party spokesman, Felix Morka, in a statement yesterday, said: “The All Progressives Congress, APC, announces the closure of its national secretariat in Abuja in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As directed by the acting national chairman of our great party, Bukar Dalori, the party’s national secretariat will be closed, starting today (yesterday),Monday, July 14, and will reopen on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

“We urge party faithful to use this period of national mourning for quiet reflection and prayers for the repose of the soul of our departed leader”.

Buhari left indelible imprints on page of national history – NSCIA

Mourning Buhari yesterday, the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar, said the death of the former President marked the end of an eventful journey characterised by sacrifice, service and commitment to national development.

NSCIA Secretary-General, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the group said: ‘’’Former President Buhari was a beacon of integrity and discipline who lived a life anchored in the principles of Islam and inspired millions of people through his personal example and public conduct.

‘’Honoured to lead Nigeria as both a military and civilian leader, he left indelible imprints on the pages of our national history. His life and legacy demonstrate the power of faith, persistence, discipline, humility and abiding faith in the Almighty Allah.

‘’We extend our heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, Hajia Aisha Buhari, his children, extended family, the Emir and Emirate of Daura as well as the governor and people of Katsina State and the entire Muslim ummah.

‘’We equally commiserate with our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the transition of his political associate and predecessor. We pray that the Almighty Allah grant him, the federal government and the entire Nigerians the fortitude to bear the loss.

‘’For those of us still alive, it is important to draw inspiration from the Glorious Qur’an about what awaits us: ‘Every soul will taste death, and you will only be given your [full] compensation on the Day of Resurrection.’

‘’So he who is drawn away from the fire and admitted to Paradise has attained [his desire]. And what is the life of this world except the enjoyment of delusion?”

Ohanaeze mourns Buhari, prays for repose of soul

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on its part, yesterday expressed shock over Buhari’s death.

A statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, described the death as a heavy loss.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the general, the statement said: “General Buhari who served Nigeria in different capacities, was a former military head of state, executive chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund, PTF, and a two-term democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2015 – 2023, among others.

“President Buhari was a leader who contributed his quota to the Nigerian project at different times when duty called; the history of the country is incomplete without him.”