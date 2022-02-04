By Ochuko Akuopha – Ughelli

Unidentified arsonists have set ablaze parts of the palace of the Osuivie of Agbarho kingdom, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The palace main hall, a guest house, a staff quarters that houses National Youth Service Corp, NYSC members, and the window of the traditional ruler’s apartment were among areas engulfed by the early morning inferno, which occurred on Tuesday.

There were also attempts to set the car of the Osuivie ablaze, as petrol fumes were perceived in some parts of the palace.

The palace guard, Mr. Friday Sabulefe, disclosed that the arsonists, numbering three, broke into the palace, held him down and issued threats to him at gunpoint.

Reacting to the incident, President-General, Agbarho-Urhobo Improvement Union, Monday Igho-Odiphri, said it was the handiwork of those intending to sabotage the progress of the kingdom.

Describing the incident as calculated attempt to embarrass the people of the kingdom, he said he received a distress call at about 3am that the palace was being consumed by fire.

Igho-Odiprhi said he immediately mobilised security men to the palace whose efforts, he said helped to put out the fire.

Thanking God that no life was lost in the incident, he said the security men inspected the level of damage and the escape route of the arsonists.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident and said the police had commenced investigation into the matter.

