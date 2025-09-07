Urhobo Palace Representatives in Oil, Gas communities group inaugurated

A group, the Urhobo Palace Representatives in Oil and Gas Communities, has been inaugurated with a task to address issues of marginalization of traditional institutions and host communities.

The inauguration, which was held at the Palace of the Chairman of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, had in attendance HRM Dr. Matthew Ediri Egbi, Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom; HRM Dr. Wilson Ojakovo, Oharisi III, Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom; HRM King Monday Whiskey, Udurhie I, Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom; HRM Okiemute Onajite Igere I, Ovie of Ogor Kingdom; HRM Michael Avwerotakpo Eyareya II, Orovworere of Effurun-Otor; HRM Uku Odjevworo Akpomeyoma Majoroh, Ojeta II, Ovie of Oruarivie Abraka Kingdom; HRM Morris Ogheneochuko Eyekpimi, Orosuen of Okere Urhobo Kingdom; HRM Noble Eshemitan, Orefe III, Ovie of Oghara Kingdom; HRM Dr. Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso, Abe I, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom (represented); Ovie of Uwheru Kingdom (represented); and others who were duly represented at the ceremony.

In his speech during the ceremony, HRM Major General Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), Orhue I, Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, lamented the continued neglect of host communities by oil companies despite the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He decried the sidelining of traditional institutions and host communities in decision-making processes, stressing the need for inclusiveness and justice.

According to him, “We cannot be seen moving from company to company in search of attention. For instance, a company is operating in my area, yet I do not even know where their office is located.

“That is not right. Before the PIA, traditional institutions only got crumbs from oil companies, but now even those crumbs have been removed. This creates confusion. How can host communities be sidelined?” he queried.

The monarch further frowned at the exclusion of Urhobo indigenes from managerial positions in oil firms and the persistent award of contracts to outsiders.

He said, “How can you be doing projects in my community and yet bring contractors from other states? We have capable people here, yet they are suffering. These are the issues that must be addressed.”

Thereafter, the swearing-in ceremony and oath of office taking was administered by Barrister Ige Asemudara, one of the representatives, legal adviser/consultant of the Urhobo Palace Representatives in Oil and Gas Communities group.

Those sworn in included Chief Wilson Ejeben (Chairman), Chief Oke Clifford, Chief Christopher Otobrise, Dr. Prince Igho Egbi (Secretary), Barr. Precious Onojegbe, Chief Francis Iritefe, Chief Frank Emiko, Chief Henry Abizor, Chief John Edgar, Chief John Obruche, Chief Lucky Esievo, Doghor Bernard, Dr. Lucky Ighoyota, Mr. Abel Jessa, Chief Pender Timpson Okiodoro, Prince Desmond Ochuko, Prince Olori Delekpe, Chief Justice Obohwoyere, among others.

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated Urhobo Palace Representatives in Oil and Gas Communities group, Olorogun Wilson Ejeben (Chairman) assured the Urhobo monarchs of his unwavering commitment to the new assignment, promising to fight for equity, fairness, and meaningful development in oil-bearing communities.

“My promise to all our revered kings and to the entire Urhobo Kingdoms is simple: you have entrusted us with your confidence, just as an army is entrusted with weapons for battle.

“By God’s grace, I will not waste this opportunity. We will work as one team, raise the Urhobo flag high, and make you proud,” he said.