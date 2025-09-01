Woman set ablaze in Niger over alleged blasphemy; police vow justice

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

A woman identified as Amaye was on Saturday lynched and set ablaze by a mob in Kasuwan Garba Market, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, over alleged blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad.

Eyewitnesses said the incident began after a heated argument between the deceased, a food vendor, and a man who had sought her hand in marriage. The man, believed to be a Muslim, reportedly insisted on fulfilling Islamic rites should she accept, but Amaye declined. The exchange allegedly escalated into accusations of blasphemy.

The victim was subsequently dragged to the palace of the district head, where she was further interrogated. Witnesses claimed that during the questioning, she repeated the alleged blasphemous remarks, provoking outrage among youths present.

She was then forcefully taken out of the palace, stoned, and later set ablaze despite the presence of security personnel who were overpowered by the crowd.

Confirming the incident, Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, described it as an act of “jungle justice” and vowed that the perpetrators would be apprehended.

“On 30/8/2025 at about 2 pm, report received indicated that one Amaye, a female of Kasuwan Garba, Mariga LGA, made some comments against the Islamic prophet. Unfortunately, it led to a mob attack and she was set ablaze before the reinforcement of security teams. However, no arrest has been made yet,” Abiodun stated.

He condemned the mob action, urging residents to remain calm while assuring that investigations had commenced and those found culpable would face prosecution. He added that normalcy has since been restored in the area.