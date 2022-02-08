By Theodore Opara & Olasunkunmi Akoni – Lagos

Motorists in Lagos State have expressed frustration and anger over the difficulties being experienced at the various test centres in the ongoing compulsory roadworthiness test for vehicles in the state.

As part of the transportation system reform in the state to curtail incidents of road traffic accidents, the state government, last month, embarked on a ‘No Inspection, No Certificate of Roadworthiness’ policy.

To achieve this goal, the state government set up 27 equipped computerised vehicle inspection service centres across the state, with the plan to inject 30 more to cover the 57 local government and local council development areas of the state.

According to the Lagos State government, out of the 26,442 vehicles tested so far under the exercise 10,444 failed the test while 15,998 passed.

Vanguard investigation revealed that motorists have not been finding it easy at the various test centres since the exercise started, as the few available centres could not handle the huge turn-out of motorists who thronged the centres to beat the deadline and prevent running afoul of the law.

Test centres

The computerized vehicle inspection service centres across the state are located at Ayobo, Oko-Oba, PWD, Lagos Island, Agric Ishawo, Owode-Onirin, Bolade-Oshodi, Oke-Odo, Epe Ojodu, Gbagada, Coker-Aguda, Yaba, Ajah and Cele.Others are:Ibeju-Lekki, Odongunyan, Oko-Afo, Badagry, Ojota Agbowa, Alausa, Anthony, Suru-Alaba, Omorege-Alaba, LASU, UNILAG and Mobula center.At Anthony centre, motorists expressed concerns and frustration over what they called “shoddy exercise.”

Shoddy exerciseSome of the motorists, who spoke under anonymity, narrated how they were being subjected to hardship getting their vehicles tested.

A motorist, who expressed his anger over the process, said: “I got here by 7 am and you can see that the time is 2 pm and I am yet to be called up for the test.

“My wish is for the government to make the test stress-free whereby one could drive in and out in less than one hour.”

Another frustrated motorist said: “My boss gave me till 2 pm, (Thursday) to go for the test and if it doesn’t work out today, that means I won’t have the opportunity again. The implication is that I won’t be able to drive again.”

Also at the Oshodi centre, a motorist, Mr Olatunji Ayeni lamented that coming to the centre is torturing. Ayeni queried: “What will government benefit by subjecting the taxpayers to such stress in the name of vehicle inspection. I have been here for the past four hours, yet there are 15 vehicles ahead of me. The possibility of doing the test today is low and I will have to come another day for the same purpose and waste my precious time.”

Long queues

At the Suru Centre, the long queue was also unimaginable throughout last week.

Speaking with Vanguard after his vehicle was inspected at about 2:30 pm; a motorist, Oyemakin Muritala said: “It is right to make our car roadworthy. The policy, if well implemented, will save lives from incessant road crashes which have claimed several lives and maimed many.”

Also sharing her views, Mary Akindele said: “I think the operators should provide more facilities to accommodate the large number of vehicles that visit the centres daily.”

Meanwhile, a road safety expert and founder of Safety Beyond Borders, Mr Patrick Adenusi, commended the state government for reviewing the roadworthiness certificate.Adenusi said: “The vehicle inspection is one of the best things that have happened in Lagos State. Over the years vehicles were not inspected but issued certificates.

“This is like someone who didn’t go to school but issued a BSC certificate. This must stop if we want to save lives and property on the road.

“We can’t start by putting up excuses. Each bad vehicle constitutes a hazard to society. Apart from causing an accident, it could lead to the death of innocent citizens.”

Lagos govt speaks

Reacting, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed that out of 26,442 vehicles inspected in January, 15,998 passed, while 10,444 failed the minimum safety standard tests.

Oladeinde said: “Some of the failed vehicles had reported for a retest while awaiting others.

“Due to public outcry over the long delay being experienced by motorists, the state government reviewed the system and introduced a booking system to stem the surge recorded at some vehicle inspection centres.

“The 30 days window of inspection period has now been reviewed to 60 days to reduce panic surge presently experienced in some of the inspection test centres which was also due to overcrowding of few centres leaving others idle due to locations.”

He, however, promised that the backlog of already referred vehicles would be cleared on or before February 14 to give room for the booking system.

