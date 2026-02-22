Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to be commissioned by May – Umahi

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has assured that section one of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway is scheduled for commissioning by May.

Umahi, who lamented over the vandalism along the corridor, particularly the cutting of metal fences and dumping of refuse into maintenance holes.

The Minister, who stated this during an inspection of the project at the weekend, said the Federal Government has intensified work on the strategic coastal corridor linking Lagos to the South-South and South-East.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Works (Media), Mr Francis Nwaze, in a statement, said the progress recorded on the section demonstrated the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s determination to deliver transformative infrastructure despite difficult terrain and environmental challenges.

He noted that deep soil conditions, with pits reaching over 20 metres, had tested engineering limits but were being successfully handled.

“We do not doubt that a man who worked with a very courageous president to tame the Atlantic Ocean can always subdue the challenges we have on this coastal route.

“Well, the section where we are is not the most challenging section of this route. This is section one, chainage 34. What we are seeing here is not different from what we saw in chainage 18. From the HITECH data, the pit here is 20 meters deep, averaging 18 to 21 meters deep. At chainage 18, we had about 22 meters of pit, so HITECH conquered it. “

The minister praised HITECH Construction Company for its resilience and commitment, explaining that unexpected soil discoveries were being addressed at the contractor’s cost, without any upward review of the project sum.

“No other contractor can bear this kind of risk. You have proven that you are not working for money, but for the success of the country.”

He disclosed that the 3-kilometre stretch currently under inspection is nearing completion, with sub-filling expected to be concluded within days. Once opened, motorists will be able to drive seamlessly from Ahmadu Bello Way through Lekki, with access extending toward the Dangote Refinery axis as work progresses on Section Two.

“So this section, which is about 3km, I’ve been told that in the next seven days, the entire sub-filling will be done, and then the entire road will be open to traffic. So you can drive all the way from Ahmadu Bello down to Lekki without stopping.

“But this one is not passing through the rainy season, and so I now have a choice to say, you must put the concrete before the end of April, and that will be my risk, but I won’t bear that because we can’t open this project to increase the cost.

“So, what we are doing is, by March, we will do our consolidation test and see what it looks like. And by April, if we have good consolidation, then we will put our CRCP within two weeks and then commission by the 20th May.”

He commended security agencies for their vigilance and assured that offenders of vandalism would be prosecuted, saying that such acts endanger lives and infrastructure.

“And to address the issue of vandalisation, the issue of cutting our beautiful metal fence, the issue of opening the maintenance holes and dumping refuse there, I thank the Commissioner of Police, I thank the Inspector General of Police, I thank your commitment. I’ve seen several vehicles. Anyone who is caught should be taken to court immediately. We have our seven-man SAN that will handle any litigation regarding this route.

“And for the maintenance hole, we have to find a way to temporarily seal it so that they can’t easily open it. But we have a duty to talk to our people. It is satanic for people to cut the metal fence. It is satanic for people to open the maintenance hole and dump refuse there.”

He hinted that section two will also be delivered before the end of the year. All bridges across both sections, he added, are projected to be completed by April next year.

“Some people are not happy because they thought we were going to fail. They thought the president would fail. But when God brings you on board, no power can bring you down.”

He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains firmly positioned to drive national renewal, adding that the visible improvements in key economic indicators are the result of deliberate leadership and policy directions.

“This president has eight years to retake our country. And so those who are not happy should go and complain to God… you can see all the indices for our macro-economy: the stability of the naira, our foreign reserve at $49b, inflation down to about 15%. These are not magical.”

He commended President Tinubu for approving the resumption of payments to contractors and used the opportunity to issue a strong warning against the misuse of advance payments across federal projects. According to him, contractors who have collected Advance Payment Guarantees but have not returned to the site will no longer be accommodated.

“My directive is clear: anyone owing APG must return to the site and use it for work. I will not pay for certificates while you are holding government money for four or five years. That time is gone.”

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to work alongside the president to deliver critical infrastructure nationwide, describing the task as a national responsibility that must be pursued with resolve, discipline, and faith.

Vanguard News