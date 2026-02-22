Lagos impounds 17,000+ vehicles, rescues 1,075 crash victims in 2025

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) impounded 17,169 vehicles for various traffic violations in 2025, while rescuing 1,075 accident victims during coordinated emergency interventions, the agency has revealed.

According to LASTMA, the enforcement and rescue operations were carried out across critical traffic corridors using rapid incident response frameworks, inter-agency coordination, and strategic deployment of personnel to high-risk areas, ensuring prompt assistance for victims.

The report showed that 5,581 private vehicles and 10,825 commercial vehicles were impounded for infractions including reckless driving, overloading, mechanical deficiencies, and violations of traffic regulations. Additionally, 760 vehicles were cited for one-way violations, a practice identified as a leading cause of road collisions.

“These figures reflect a deliberate transition toward proactive traffic governance anchored on modern technology, intelligence-driven enforcement, and sustained public enlightenment,” said General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki.

Bakare-Oki noted that many crashes resulted from excessive speed, mechanical failures, driver fatigue, impaired driving, and hazardous maneuvers such as driving against traffic. He emphasized that the impoundment of vehicles serves to compel compliance, remove unsafe vehicles from circulation, and reinforce traffic laws.

The authority also reported the arrest of 860 offenders, highlighting its strict stance against violations that endanger road users. LASTMA stressed that enforcement alone is insufficient without active cooperation from motorists, transport unions, and fleet operators, calling for intensified advocacy and sensitization campaigns to promote voluntary compliance.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to integrating technology-driven monitoring, intelligence-led deployment, continuous officer training, and collaboration with emergency responders to improve road safety outcomes.

“Road safety is a collective responsibility. Motorists must adhere to speed limits, maintain vehicle roadworthiness, and respect traffic officers’ directives,” Bakare-Oki added.

LASTMA assured residents that its ongoing enforcement and emergency response efforts would continue to reduce traffic crashes and enhance safety across Lagos State.